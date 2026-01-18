Naming Keys, Crucial Players to Arizona State Win vs Houston

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to earn their 11th win of the season (second in Big 12 play) against a conference powerhouse in the Houston Cougars on Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars come into the game with one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, a surprisingly potent offense when in full gear, and only one loss to their name.

Arizona State on SI names one key to victory, a Sun Devil that will be instrumental to securing a win, as well as what the chess match between Bobby Hurley and Kelvin Sampson may entail below.

Key to Win: Match Houston's Relentless Nature

It's not a secret that Houston's identity is heavily predicated on physicality. Sampson's culture of hard-nosed defense, disciplined plays on the ball, and concerted efforts as far as rebounding is concerned have resulted in over 300 wins during his time as head coach.

The Cougars post the third-best defensive efficiency in all of college basketball, per KenPom - this is behind a combination of unrelenting ball pressure, frequent traps/blitzing, and the default action to deny entry passes into the post.

It's truly a daunting task to poke holes into the Houston defense - the remedy is matching them physically. While the Sun Devils aren't as physically gifted as Houston, they have potential to compete in a similar manner to what was seen in the Arizona game.

Key Player: Massamba Diop

Diop's growth over the last two months can be measured in raw statistical output, as well as intangible impact.

Diop hasn't scored under 10 points in eight consecutive games, and doesn't appear to be slowing down. The freshman has the ability to test the Houston defense with a sweet touch on his jumper, as well as refined post skills that have potential to be exploited by Moe Odum.

The 7-footer also brings a menacing defensive presence to the table, which should serve as a foil for the developing Houston center in Chris Cenac Jr.

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley with center Massamba Diop (35) against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hurley vs. Sampson - An Intriguing Battle

Sampson got the best of Hurley in the lone matchup the two teams received last February, although the Houston victory didn't come in seamless fashion.

Hurley has a real chance to make life difficult for the member of the elusive 800-win club - whether it's due to unorthodox lineup combinations, creative offensive sets that create three-point looks, or showing general faith in the best players on the team to make vital plays.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .