Why Arizona State’s Bowl Hopes Haven’t Changed Yet
TEMPE: The stretch run of the 2025 season is now upon the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Kenny Dillingham's third season as head coach of the program is winding down, with only three games remaining on the immediate schedule.
Bowl season will start to become more of a focus in approximately one month, as they officially clinched bowl eligibility last week - now is an ideal time to explore the program's ultimate bowl fate.
ESPN: Different Bowls
Kyle Bonagura: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Mark Schlabach: Holiday Bowl vs SMU
Wake Forest has seen a surprise resurgence in the first year of the Jake Dickert era - the Demon Deacons now sit at 6-3 after defeating a ranked Virginia team on the road.
While Wake Forest isn't exceptionally explosive on either side of the ball, they find ways to stay in games - they are arguably a small handful of plays away from boasting an 8-1 record this season.
As for the Holiday Bowl scenario - SMU has bounced back nicely from an unexpected loss to Wake Forest, and this specific bowl matchup would be one of two CFP teams from the 2024 season. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings would be seeking to end his 2025 campaign on a high note, while it's unclear what would come of Arizona State's quarterback situation in this scenario.
CBS Sports: Holiday Bowl vs Virginia
Virginia's CFP hopes this season were likely dashed with the loss to Wake Forest on Saturday - now Tony Elliott's program will likely have to settle for one of the stronger non-playoff bowls.
The Sun Devils wouldn't mind playing the Cavaliers, as they should have the advantage at several key spots and also should be able to build a foundation for the 2026 season in a successful manner.
Arizona State on SI: Holiday Bowl vs Washington
This would be the most intriguing matchup by a mile - not only due to Washington's talent level, but also due to what might come in the future.
Reports surfaced on Saturday that Washington head coach Jedd Fisch is already plotting an exit due to his family being unhappy in the Seattle area. Would a Fisch departure mean that Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. will enter the transfer portal and thus not participate in a potential game against ASU?
It remains to be seen, but this matchup would be incredibly fun if Fisch does indeed opt to stay for another season.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!