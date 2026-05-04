Breaking Down Arizona State's 2026 Non-Conference Slate

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils football season is rapidly approaching.

Just 124 days remain until Kenny Dillingham's fourth season as head coach of the program gets underway - one that will be marked by significant roster changes, another year of coaching continuity being in place, and hopes of winning another Big 12 title.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham prior to the Portland Trail Blazers against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The non-conference slate is only half the battle this season, as an unconventional game in London in week three of the season has created an unprecedented scheduling pattern for the trio of games - follow a brief preview of each below.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

September 5: Morgan State

Arizona State was originally slated to take on Eddie George's Bowling Green program to open the season, but the Falcons canceled the meeting shortly before the 2025 campaign.

Morgan State stepped in and is now very likely to be a fairly straightforward tune-up for the Sun Devils as a 4-8 FCS representative from 2025.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

September 12: @Texas A&M

This is the matchup that the Big 12 world will be fixated on, as the Sun Devils taking on the Aggies will serve as one of the premier matchups that the conference will be able to boast this season.

This is the first of two matchups between the programs, and is the first time they have squared off since Texas A&M won the season opener in 2015 by a score of 38-17.

Sep 5, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Mike Bercovici (2) passes against Texas A&M Aggies at NRG Stadium. Aggies won 38 to 17. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Texas A&M began last season with an 11-1 record before dropping the last two games of its season. However, the operations led by Mike Elko have produced incredible results overall, as the Aggies have been remade as one of the most physical teams in the nation. QB Marcel Reed is entering 2026 as one of the more established starting players at the position among expected ranked teams as well.

Ultimately, this will be a massive test for presumed starting QB Cutter Boley , Arizona State's reshaped offensive line, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward in a hostile environment.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

October 10: Hawaii

Arizona State's non-conference slate ends much later than usual for the program, as the Rainbow Warriors are sandwiched between the Big 12 home opener against Baylor and a massive battle against Texas Tech on October 17.

Hawaii finished the 2025 season at 9-4, including defeating both Stanford and Cal. However, this should be a victory for the Sun Devils in bridging two challenging games. It isn't much longer until we see the Blue Devils take the field.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images