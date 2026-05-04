Breaking Down Arizona State's 2026 Non-Conference Slate
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TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils football season is rapidly approaching.
Just 124 days remain until Kenny Dillingham's fourth season as head coach of the program gets underway - one that will be marked by significant roster changes, another year of coaching continuity being in place, and hopes of winning another Big 12 title.
The non-conference slate is only half the battle this season, as an unconventional game in London in week three of the season has created an unprecedented scheduling pattern for the trio of games - follow a brief preview of each below.
September 5: Morgan State
Arizona State was originally slated to take on Eddie George's Bowling Green program to open the season, but the Falcons canceled the meeting shortly before the 2025 campaign.
Morgan State stepped in and is now very likely to be a fairly straightforward tune-up for the Sun Devils as a 4-8 FCS representative from 2025.
September 12: @Texas A&M
This is the matchup that the Big 12 world will be fixated on, as the Sun Devils taking on the Aggies will serve as one of the premier matchups that the conference will be able to boast this season.
This is the first of two matchups between the programs, and is the first time they have squared off since Texas A&M won the season opener in 2015 by a score of 38-17.
Texas A&M began last season with an 11-1 record before dropping the last two games of its season. However, the operations led by Mike Elko have produced incredible results overall, as the Aggies have been remade as one of the most physical teams in the nation. QB Marcel Reed is entering 2026 as one of the more established starting players at the position among expected ranked teams as well.
Ultimately, this will be a massive test for presumed starting QB Cutter Boley, Arizona State's reshaped offensive line, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward in a hostile environment.
October 10: Hawaii
Arizona State's non-conference slate ends much later than usual for the program, as the Rainbow Warriors are sandwiched between the Big 12 home opener against Baylor and a massive battle against Texas Tech on October 17.
Hawaii finished the 2025 season at 9-4, including defeating both Stanford and Cal. However, this should be a victory for the Sun Devils in bridging two challenging games. It isn't much longer until we see the Blue Devils take the field.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.