ASU's Boley Remains Underrated in Scope of College Football

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is fully moving into a new era under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Part of what directly enhances the immersion in a transition to a new era is Sam Leavitt's departure to LSU, which necessitated adjustment.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Kenny Dillingham rebounded by bringing in freshman recruit Jake Fette to Tempe, as well as earning signings of Michigan transfer Mikey Keene and former Kentucky starter Cutter Boley , who is presumed to be the starting player at the position. Boley continues to be underrated in the FBS despite his experience as a starter - ASU on SI explores his credentials as a viable starter below.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Boley Is Underrated, Plays Into Playoff Ambitions

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports listed Boley as an underrated quarterback who has the ability to shake up the upcoming season.

"Kenny Dillingham loves vertical concepts on offense, and this 6-foot-5, 220-pound addition from the SEC checks every box for the Sun Devils from a high-ceiling perspective," Crawford said. "The former four-star signee at Kentucky made throws on film that simply aren't teachable, but need to be refined for maximum production."

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo calls out to his team during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"His raw arm talent is part of what made Boley so attractive to Arizona State's staff as they looked for a replacement for Sam Leavitt, the top-rated transfer this cycle who signed with LSU. Boley started 10 games as a redshirt freshman last season behind an offensive line that rarely gave him a clean pocket."

"Dillingham's system has always been quarterback-friendly, and this feels like an ideal match for both parties, especially since it's not going to be a one-year rental and there's time to develop for everyone involved."

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The concern around Boley has never been centered around his talent - it's simple to project a world in which the redshirt sophomore will be a seamless addition to an offense that also employs explosive, downfield threats in Omarion Miller and Reed Harris. The questions rest in the intricacies of the game - decision making, footwork, and mechanics.

While Boley's talent is off the charts, he is taking a clear step up in the coaching he is receiving.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley isn't a finished product and isn't expected to be a one-year player for the program, which gives more time to build continuity with Dillingham, OC Marcus Arroyo, and future star talents at the receiver position who aren't yet seeing the field at a high volume.

The ultimate reason Boley is being underrated likely lies in how he was perceived as a recruit heading into college, which explains the gap in how he is viewed compared to a fellow SEC transfer, Baylor gunslinger DJ Lagway.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several moving pieces are in play to determine where Boley actually goes in his first season with the Sun Devils, including whether he wins the starting role, the growth that the offensive line continues to show, and more - however, the former 4-star recruit is in a spot to serve as a major difference maker between Arizona State winning the Big 12 or falling short over the next seven months.