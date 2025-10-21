Sam Leavitt Dominates Big 12 Quarterback Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils secured a potentially 2025 season defining victory in week eight of the season against Texas Tech - a large driving force behind the triumph was elite quarterback play in the most crucial moments of the game.
Arizona State on SI returns to power ranking players at the quarterback position in the Big 12 below - selecting the five current best at the spot heading into week nine.
Devon Dampier, Sawyer Robertson, and Rocco Becht are honorable mentions, but Arizona State on SI ultimately went with these five as the best at the position in the conference at the moment.
5. Bear Bachmeier, Brigham Young
Bachmeier has showcased true potential to be the long-term solution at quarterback for Kalani Sitake's program - having scored 17 total touchdowns so far this season as a true freshman.
His performance against Utah should be commended, but the most significant tests are to come in the near future.
4. Josh Hoover, TCU
Hoover is currently on pace to finish with over 30 passing touchdowns and bounced back from a rough showing against Kansas State by out-dueling Robertson in their meeting last Saturday.
3. Jalon Daniels, Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks are currently 4-3 and will potentially be in a battle to reach the bowl-eligible mark of 6 wins - that is absolutely not due to underperformance from the senior QB.
Daniels has yet to have a singular subpar showing in his final season of college eligibility - as he has completed nearly 70% of his passes, is already in the ballpark of 2,000 yards throwing, has a TD-INT ratio of 18-2, and is top 20 in the nation in QBR.
Kansas is competitive because of Daniels' elite play.
2. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Sorsby has fully established himself as a star in his second season with the Cincinnati Bearcats program.
The junior has typically been spotless since a late-game interception in the season opening loss to Nebraska - having thrown for around 1,650 yards, 17 touchdowns, and no picks - while also rushing for six total touchdowns on the season.
A large reason why the Bearcats are a legitimate threat to contend in the Big 12 is due to Sorsby's heroics.
1. Sam Leavitt
Leavitt has struggled according to some this season, but has performed when he's been needed the most at every turn since the loss to Mississippi State.
The gutsy 319 yard performance through the air against Texas Tech validated what Sun Devil fans knew about Leavitt all along - he is the face of the program and a future NFL player.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!