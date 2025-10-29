Arizona State DC Previews Challenges Rocco Becht Presents
TEMPE -- If the situation for Arizona State football wasn't tricky enough heading into week 10 without star QB Sam Leavitt - the program must also face an established high-level quarterback in Iowa State's Rocco Becht.
The star participated in last season's Big 12 title game - throwing for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Sun Devils in a 45-16 loss last December. The Sun Devils are still aware of what is brought to the table when he lines up as the leader of the Cyclones' offense.
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward broke down what makes the third-year starter such a challenge to prepare for when asked by Arizona State on SI following Tuesday's practice - first highlighting the experience he brings to the table, and what the junior means to the program.
"You know, he's just a good football player. He's just, he's incredibly consistent. You can see, he's the heart and soul of that, of that, of that offense. And you know, it really goes as he goes. You know, when they need to throw the football, he has, you know, he's been there, done that. He has some really, has a really good talent of receiving core to get the ball to his tight ends. Is the best tight end group we've seen all year.
Statistically speaking, Becht is as consistent as they come - he averaged around 3,300 yards and 24 passing touchdowns between the 2023/24 seasons, all while also staying below 10 interceptions in both campaigns.
Ward then expanded on that directly after, discussing specific pieces of Becht's game that are difficult to prepare for, and even name-dropping a former Iowa State alum turned NFL star in the process.
"And yeah, he's just, he's just a great football player. That's who he is. He just reminds me of that kind of, you know, that Brock Purdy, Iowa State, you know, he's not the biggest dude in the world, but he's mobile, keeps plays alive."
"He's really that kind of new age quarterback that, you know, you just can't be comfortable just, you got to put a spy on him. You got to put, you know, people on him, because he's going to run around and create."
Becht certainly does fit the Purdy mold to some extent - a relatively undersized floor general that thrives when it comes to areas such as play extension, creating positive passing plays through pristine timing, and utilizing his legs when needed to keep the defense honest. He is one of several battle-tested and concurrently elite quarterbacks that Arizona State has faced in 2025.
Arizona State-Iowa State is set for a 10 A.M. AZT kickoff from Ames, Iowa on Saturday.
