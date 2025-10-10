Brian Ward Anticipates Utah Matchup to Be Won in Trenches
TEMPE -- Arizona State's week seven battle against the Utah Utes remains one that is undeniably crucial to the prospects of the program becoming the only one in the Big 12 history outside of the Oklahoma Sooners to repeat as champions.
The Sun Devils' 2-0 start was spearheaded by a pair of wins against fellow conference contenders in Baylor and TCU - they now face a four-game stretch against teams that currently boast three losses combined.
This slate begins with a physical Utah squad that has the ability to match - even exceed - what the Arizona State program rosters in the trenches.
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward fully understands the assignment, fully exposing his knowkledge of what is to come between what's at stake and the obvious challenges the Utes' offensive line will pose on his defensive line in his media availability on Tuesday of this week.
Ward on the Upcoming Battle in the Trenches
- "Yeah, I mean, just when you got five guys that can all play in the NFL on their offensive line that have a great future ahead of them. When you put them up against our, you know, our front four and the depth that we have at the D line, it's gonna be a great battle."
- "You know, just gonna constantly challenge our guys each and every game this week. Just it's about the process. And if you guys are preparing the way that you need to do day in, day out, Saturday's gonna take care of itself. So we're just excited about the matchup. It'll be a heavyweight battle, and get your popcorn ready."
Utah's offensive line is headed by potential first-round NFL draft picks in LT Caleb Lomu and RT Spencer Fano, who have been incredibly reliable over the last two seasons in protecting the revolving door at quarterback last season, as well as Devon Dampier in 2025.
The pair of superb tackles also opens the door for the option game to be incredibly prevalent in the reshaped offense, which will be a challenge for the DT duo in C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika just as much as it will the edge rushing group.
Prince Dorbah is leading the charge for Arizona State's pass rushing group, as the former Texas standout is coming off a career-best three sack game, while the Sun Devil pass rush as a whole has generated an incredible 19 sacks through five games.
This crucial conference game will almost surely be - in the words of Ward - a heavyweight battle.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!