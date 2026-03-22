Brian Ward Gets Honest About Shifting Role as ASU DC

TEMPE -- Arizona State DC Brian Ward is officially going into his fourth season in the role with the program, although changes have been made to his overall role. For the first time, Ward will not be safeties coach due to an amendment in head coach Kenny Dillingham's contract that allowed for a larger salary pool for assistants - leading to the hiring of more coaches on the defensive side of the ball.

Ward discussed that transition, how the incoming talent has performed, and leadership within the defense during post-practice media availability on Saturday.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Incoming Coaches Still Adjusting

"I think everything's going really, really smooth, and I think that the mixture of guys that have been here and that know what the expectation is... the big learning curve for them is getting adjusted to the teaching techniques and the teaching what (new coaches) bringing into those rooms, which is going to make both those rooms even better and continue to move forward. You know, change and sometimes isn't always good, but this, you know, these changes are going to make us better."

Several coaches joined the Arizona State staff in recent months, including cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who has a lengthy track record as a successful coach at other power four programs.

Michigan State's cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin works with players during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

ASU Leadership Apparatus Developing

Ward was asked about senior DT C.J. Fite's leadership by ASU on SI - beginning his well thought out response with discussion the progression that the Texas native has made in that department.

"You can develop leadership. And usually leadership is influenced. So he's been influenced by different people you know, in his life to make him the leader that you know that he really is right now. And we're, I think, as a staff and coach Dillingham, they're really pushing him to be that leader. And really he has a ceiling here. We want him to get to that ceiling, if not push past and we're going to challenge him."

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a sack against Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Ward believes that more leaders will come into the fold in the months ahead to compliment Fite's standing as the most seasoned player on the defense.

"But I will tell you that we have some guys that are older guys that have played a lot of college football that I think they're chomping at the bit to get into that leadership world. They're just waiting for them. They're waiting for that time where they just feel comfortable enough to do it, and I think that time will come sooner or later. I think that we're gonna have, we're gonna have a really good leadership and a nucleus of leadership to be able to lead the locker room."

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward talks to his defense during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on April 24, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK