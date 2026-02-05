Lyrik Rawls Discusses Continuing Big 12 Career at Arizona State

TEMPE -- It's no secret that the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils football roster will contrast quite a bit compared to the previous season - whether due to players departing early for the NFL draft, transferring elsewhere, or running out of eligibility.

One of the positions that will look most drastically different is the safety spot, as Xavion Alford decided to forego remaining eligibility to pursue the NFL draft, while Myles "Ghost" Rowser ran out of eligibiltiy and declared for the draft as well.

Adrian "Boogie" Wilson is poised to be a returning starter at the position, while Jessiah McGrew and Lyrik Rawls were brought in as well.

Rawls is an upcoming senior who spent the first three seasons of his career in the Big 12 - two of those at Oklahoma State, and the 2025 season at Kansas. The Texas native is coming off of his most productive campaign yet, as he collected 72 total tackles, broke up seven passes, and secured an interception for the third consecutive season.

Rawls spoke briefly with Arizona State on SI on Wednesday, with one of the highlights being the senior's excitement to play in London against his former team on September 19.

Arizona State Safety Room is Promising

Skeptics of the ASU football program have cast doubt on whether the Sun Devils would be able to withstand major losses on a year-to-year basis - safety was one of the positions that was tested this offseason due to the aforementioned departures.

Wilson broke down his decision to stay in Tempe, while also acknowledging that he underwent surgery in December that will likely hold him out for the first half of spring practices. Still, Wilson brings experience and a proven track record to the table as a quality starting safety.

Rawls brings elite awareness to the table, as well as a spur-of-the-moment ability to make a play on the ball. McGrew is the wild card, as the sophomore created seven turnovers in his freshman season at Florida International - setting up the Florida native to be an ideal fit in defensive coordinator Brian Ward's aggressive approach to the game.

When Does 2026 Season Start?

There's still roughly seven months until the 2026 season kicks off - when the Sun Devils welcome Morgan State to Tempe on September 5. Until then, Arizona State will host spring and fall practices over the next several months.

