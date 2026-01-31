Broadcast Information, Key Matchup Facts Ahead of Arizona State-Arizona

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 2-6 Big 12) are set to take on the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats - who are still one of the two underrated teams remaining in the nation - later today in Tempe.

The Sun Devils return the rivalry to Tempe after falling to the Wildcats in a competitive 89-82 contest on January 14.

Follow the key broadcast details, some facts surrounding the rivalry, and more below.

Broadcast Details

WHO: #1 Arizona @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

WHEN: 12:00 P.M. MST

NETWORK: TNT

This game is set to be the second game in TNT's Saturday coverage, and it set to be the second-to-last afternoon game at home this season.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matchup Facts & Key Numbers

8: The amount of wins that Arizona State has produced against Arizona in Tempe since 2000. The most recent was a 66-65 win on January 25, 2020 - in a game where the Sun Devils secured a victory under historic circumstances behind impressive performances by Remy Martin and Alonso Verge Jr.

14.5: Arizona freshman Koa Peat's scoring average. Peat is one of the more accomplished local high school prodigies - as he won multiple state titles and played in the McDonald's All-American game last year. He ended up choosing to play for Arizona over Arizona State in late Match 2025 after a prolonged battle between the two programs.

1: The number of wins that head coach Bobby Hurley has against Arizona head man Tommy Lloyd. The lone win came in an 89-88 triumph in Tucson nearly three years ago. Senior Desmond Cambridge Jr. knocked down a desparation heave from three-quarters court to stun a quality Wildcats squad. Hurley heads into the home stretch of the final year of his contract with potential to play both spoiler to Arizona and to build up a late-season surge that will serve as a case for Michael Crow and Graham Rossini to discuss a new deal.

Arizona State to Debut New Uniforms

The Sun Devil basketball program announced on Friday that they will debut James Harden branded uniforms that were previewed earlier in January.

This collaberation ties into Arizona State's multi-year contract extension with Adidas to continue having the apparel merchant be the provider of uniforms to all of the varsity programs.

These jerseys are unique in that they have Harden's official logo as an emblem in place of the Adidas logo.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .