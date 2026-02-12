Arizona State Center on NBA's Radar Heading Into End of Season

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils haven't seen a basketball program alumni get selected in the NBA draft since Josh Christopher was a first round pick in the 2021 edition.

This has potential to change in the next year or two.

Arizona State center Massamba Diop has legitimate NBA upside that has been displayed time and time again this season - these performances are being noticed by the scouting community as well.

Longtime NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman has Diop on his radar, ranking the center as the number 90 prospect on the most recent big board.

The ranking of 90 might seem low to Arizona State fans that have watched the 20-year old play all season, although the 2026 draft is considered a historically strong class and the general sentiment is that Diop needs another year in college.

Examining Diop's Strengths

Raw defensive tools: Diop, much like the other players on the roster who previously played in Europe, is much more advanced as a defender compared to the typical first-year collegiate player. Diop's footwork, mobility, length, anticipation, and unusual fluid movement at just 20 are rarities for prospects that are typically in this position.

Shooting touch: Diop has flashed as a floor-spacer in spurts this season, as the seven-footer has knocked down a trio of three-point attempts this season, while also displaying moments of brillicance in the pick-and-pop game - particularly alongside Moe Odum. The center also shoots nearly 75% at the free-throw line, which further confirms the notion that there is high upside for Diop as a stretch big.

Ball skills and post game: Diop possesses exceptional hand-eye coordination and an innate ability to put the ball on the floor - even in transition. This extends to his play in the post, as Diop's coordination, general ball skills, and polished array of post moves have resulted in several 20-point performances this season against high-level competition.

Examining Areas of Improvement

Rebounding: Diop's exploits as a rebounder have been up-and-down this season, which likely has a bit to do with the adjustment period associated with moving from overseas to the U.S. - although there have been moments of brilliance in this department as well, including six offensive boards that were secured against Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Mental aspect: This is obviously an area that is very abstract and is difficult to measure, although Diop has fallen victim to overplaying the post on defense on various occasions - which typically either results in lost positioning or an open finish at the rim for the opponent.

More opportunity as post playmaker: Diop's assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.7 would typically compel one to reach the verdict that the freshman is a subpar playmaker. While Diop has turned the ball over a bit more than head coach Bobby Hurley may prefer, he also doesn't receive many opportunities to make plays for others out of the post or on the perimeter. It's simple to project tangible improvement as the volume of Diop being placed in those situations increases - especially due to the numerous skills that were mentioned above.

