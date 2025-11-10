Arizona State's Challenge Against an Improving West Virginia Team
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) are set to enter the final three weeks of their regular season against the rapidly improving West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) this coming Saturday in Tempe.
West Virginia has now won two games in a row and nearly defeated TCU in the game before the win streak - the team is currently on play to reach bowl eligibility after facing much turnover in recent weeks.
Arizona State on SI explains why the team has improved the output in recent weeks below.
Run Game
West Virginia only averages 3.9 yards per carry as a collective unit, but remains productive despite the lack of efficiency at the surface.
Eight players on the roster have run for at least 100 yards on the season, while the team has scored 21 touchdowns via the ground as well. The coaching, deep running back room, and overall matchup advantages have resulted in the offense being much more productive as of late.
This isn't the same West Virginia offense that was seen a month ago.
Quarterback Play
The change that was made at quarterback heading into the October 25 game against TCU was massively beneficial to the recent rise of the team as well.
Freshman Scotty Fox Jr. stepped in during that game and has largely excelled since.
The Ohio native has thrown for five touchdowns against two interceptions in three starts, while also adding 123 yards via the ground in the past two games. He has provided real upside as a plus-one in the run game, while also raising the offense's ceiling as a passing entity.
The Rodriguez Effect
Rich Rodriguez has been widely coined as a true innovator on the offensive side of the ball over the last 20-plus years as a head coach.
Rodriguez perhaps does his best work with tempered expectations and when it comes to building a program up organically as well - something that Kenny Dillingham praised him for in last Monday's press conference.
Rodriguez's adaptability, penchant for making difficult coaching decisions, and proven track record of being able to navigate changes to the game as it is known are all factors that make West Virginia a dangerous opponent this week.
West Virginia also has much to play for this week, as they need to win their final two games to reach bowl eligibility - the opponents are ASU and Texas Tech, so the climb is challenging, but they are surely playing great football in the meantime.
