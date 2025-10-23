Arizona State TE Room Continues to Emerge
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 5-2 following a victory over Texas Tech last week that arguably saved their season - two of their best offensive performances have come forth in the wins over the Red Raiders and Texas Christian just under a month ago.
A large part of the offense stepping up in recent games has been the emergence of the tight end position group stepping up in support of star receiver Jordyn Tyson - who was ruled out by head coach Kenny Dillingham following Wednesday's practice.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo spoke glowingly on unheralded TE Cameron Harpole - who has clearly broke out as the number two player at the position - when asked by Arizona State on SI on Wednesday.
"Yeah, Harps. Harps. When it got even the last season, had had a chance to make some plays and continue to do so. He's involved in the offense we're playing, you know, as you know we're playing with true 11, which we always do, some more 12, and getting those tight ends acclimated and some of the control game. And he's a big factor in playing catch on those on those efficient passes, and does a good job, whether it's down the field or intermediate harps, a guy, we definitely count on him. And Sam believes in him."
Harpole caught four passes for 21 yards in the win over Texas Tech - including a pair of major situational catches, while also making major plays in the win over TCU three weeks prior.
Outlook of Position Group in Week Nine, Moving Forward
- For starters, 12 and 13 personnel might be on the table more in week nine than any other contest, considering that Tyson is set to miss the game. The Sun Devils hold significant belief in not only Harpole, but also in Kentucky transfer Khamari Anderson and four-star freshman AJ Ia. It is entirely possible that all three see playing time this week - perhaps even moving forward.
- Chamon Metayer remains an undeniable high-level player at the position as the unquestioned starting player. The second team All-Big 12 player at the TE spot in 2024 has arguably enjoyed an even stronger start to the 2025 season, enjoying his most impactful game of the season with four catches for 66 yards to show for in the win over Texas Tech. Recent weeks have exhibited just how explosive he has the ability to be despite typically being seen as a red-zone threat.
