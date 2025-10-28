Kenny Dillingham Confirms ASU Coach Taking Leave of Absence
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is reeling from a crushing loss to the Houston Cougars - at least as far as being negatively impacted in the Big 12 standings.
The program suffered another blow on Sunday evening, when Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported that special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Charlie Ragle was to take an immediate leave of absence for health related reasons.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed in Monday's press conference that Ragle would be stepping aside indefenitely due to an ongoing health issue that needed to become the sole focus of Ragle.
"Sad day for me yesterday. Coach Ragle came in and said he needed to take a medical leave or absence, 'I told him however long that is lets have a conversation and go from there.' Thoughts and prayers for him and his family as well as he starts to get on track."
Ragle, 49, was a high school coach of Dillingham's at Chaparral high school in Scottsdale, AZ, and the coach that the latter credits with convincing a start in coaching.
Dillingham undoubtedly left the door open for his mentor and one of the architects in a revival of Arizona State football to return when the time is right.
"Whenever you feel ready again, let's have a conversation and go from there. Thoughts and prayers with him and his family as he tries to get back on track and feel better."
Karpman further reported that Ragle's health complications were being made worse by recent struggles from the special teams unit - best of wishes to coach Ragle while he takes time aside to deal with this matter.
Until then, Arizona State will go with assistant Jack Nudo as the interim special teams coach - Arizona State on SI briefly discusses what to look for from the unit moving ahead into the final four games of the regular season.
Assessing Arizona State's Special Teams Moving Forward
Jesus Gomez has been the undeniable best part of the unit this season - the senior had only missed four kicks prior to Saturday's loss. He has attempted 23 field goals this season, signifying the trust Dillingham and the rest of the staff hold in him regardless of any other factors.
Punter Kanyon Floyd has played in the last two games following battling an undisclosed injury - his role as the starting player at the position is vital moving forward.
As for the coverage - there isn't many things the staff can do at this stage to switch things up, but there is a possibility that there is a new long snapper this week against Iowa State.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!