Sun Devils’ Star DT Still Dominating in the Trenches
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt. Jordyn Tyson. Xavion Alford. Those are likely the first three names one would typically think of when discussing Arizona State football in 2025.
Arizona State defensive tackle C.J. Fite often gets lost in the fray despite being the tone-setter for an elite run defense for over a calendar year at this point.
The true junior broke onto the scene as a star in 2024 after flashing as a freshman - he is a true enforcer within a front seven that also features Jacob Rich Kongaika and Clayton Smith.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus went to the extent of listing Fite as one of the serious interior defensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL draft.
Via Sikkema:
- "Fite is a young defensive tackle prospect who already has two years of starting experience as a nose and 3-technique in Arizona State's even-front defensive line as a true junior. His run-defense reps as an underclassman were incredibly impressive, including against double teams. He is built like a future NFL player and now needs to find out who he is as a pass rusher to achieve his potential (which can be as a top-100 pick)."
Fite's ability as a pass rusher from the interior has been put into question by some during the offseason - words of affirmation from DL coach Diron Reynolds and other coaches pointed to the Texas native making marked improvements in the category.
Fite backed up that notion in Saturday's victory over Baylor in securing an eight-yard sack of Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson - the play set the Sun Devils up to effectively win the game before the Bears made several plays to tie the game up.
At this stage Fite is as impressive as they come in the Big 12 - commanding double-teams on rushing downs, improving drastically as a bull-rusher inside, and providing leadership that is invaluable to the defense as a whole, especially in the absence of Alford.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Fite's contributions to the program and potential future in the NFL when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!