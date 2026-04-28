ASU Coaching Staff Changes: How It Impacts Recruiting and Scheme
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program is currently undergoing drastic changes under new leadership.
First-year head coach Randy Bennett has done an incredible job of reshaping the program in just over a month, including building a completely new staff around him.
Arizona State on SI updates how the overall staff changes have impacted recruiting and schematics below.
Bennett's Strategy Being Carried Out
The transition from Hurley to Bennett is expected to bring stark changes in philosophy on both ends of the ball - the defense is expected to be a pack-line approach schematically, while the offense will likely be more collected and focused on selective efficiency compared to recent Sun Devil offenses.
This is being reflected in the roster construction, as two of Bennett's former players at Saint Mary's, Paulius Murauskas and Dillan Shaw, as well as numerous other players, fit the mold of Bennett's philosophy and have been added in complement, including former Gonzaga G/F Emmanuel Innocenti.
All in all, Bennett's vision is already being fully realized, and it extends into the coaching staff that is shaping up around him.
Assistant Coaching Hires Taking Shape
David Patrick is an incredible coaching hire from many angles, as the native of Bermuda grew up in Australia and has a deep connection to the land down under. This served Saint Mary's well during Patrick's tenure there, as his presence was the driving force behind recruiting former NBA star Patty Mills to the program.
Patrick has long been noted for his tireless work as a recruiter and in working with guards - it will be interesting to see how Portland transfer Joel Foxwell develops moving forward.
Rick Croy was an incredibly accomplished head coach during his tenure at Cal Baptist, having been credited with transforming the Lancers into a respectable program. Croy's expertise once again rests in player development and schematics - he also managed to be a driving force behind Jrob Croy, his son, flipping to Arizona State.
Joe Rahon is both a former player for Bennett in Moraga and an assistant coach who followed him to Tempe, underscoring the trust the duo has in one another. Another former player for Bennett at Saint Mary's, E.J. Rowland, is expected to join him in a coaching role as well, though nothing has been officially announced. Rowland was a point guard at both the collegiate and professional levels, which should serve him well in working with guards in his own right
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.