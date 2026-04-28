ASU Coaching Staff Changes: How It Impacts Recruiting and Scheme

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program is currently undergoing drastic changes under new leadership.

First-year head coach Randy Bennett has done an incredible job of reshaping the program in just over a month, including building a completely new staff around him.

Nov 17, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett answers questions after the San Diego State Aztecs defeated the Gaels 79-54 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI updates how the overall staff changes have impacted recruiting and schematics below.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bennett's Strategy Being Carried Out

The transition from Hurley to Bennett is expected to bring stark changes in philosophy on both ends of the ball - the defense is expected to be a pack-line approach schematically, while the offense will likely be more collected and focused on selective efficiency compared to recent Sun Devil offenses.

This is being reflected in the roster construction, as two of Bennett's former players at Saint Mary's, Paulius Murauskas and Dillan Shaw, as well as numerous other players, fit the mold of Bennett's philosophy and have been added in complement, including former Gonzaga G/F Emmanuel Innocenti.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

All in all, Bennett's vision is already being fully realized, and it extends into the coaching staff that is shaping up around him.

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Assistant Coaching Hires Taking Shape

David Patrick is an incredible coaching hire from many angles, as the native of Bermuda grew up in Australia and has a deep connection to the land down under. This served Saint Mary's well during Patrick's tenure there, as his presence was the driving force behind recruiting former NBA star Patty Mills to the program.

Patrick has long been noted for his tireless work as a recruiter and in working with guards - it will be interesting to see how Portland transfer Joel Foxwell develops moving forward.

Dec 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy watches play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rick Croy was an incredibly accomplished head coach during his tenure at Cal Baptist, having been credited with transforming the Lancers into a respectable program. Croy's expertise once again rests in player development and schematics - he also managed to be a driving force behind Jrob Croy, his son, flipping to Arizona State.

Joe Rahon is both a former player for Bennett in Moraga and an assistant coach who followed him to Tempe, underscoring the trust the duo has in one another. Another former player for Bennett at Saint Mary's, E.J. Rowland, is expected to join him in a coaching role as well, though nothing has been officially announced. Rowland was a point guard at both the collegiate and professional levels, which should serve him well in working with guards in his own right

March 16, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Joe Rahon (25) moves the ball against Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard JeQuan Lewis (1) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images