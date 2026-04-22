ASU Steals Murauskas From Saint Mary's: Instant Reaction and Grade

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett has earned a marquee addition to aid in capping off his honeymoon phase as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sun Devils officially signed former Saint Mary's power forward Paulius Murauskas roughly one month after Bennett departed for the job, and the latter entered his name into the transfer portal.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI had previously been notified last week that the reunion between the two was increasingly likely, and now it is a reality. Follow below for a comprehensive review of the addition, as well as an ultimate grade.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On-Court Application

Murauskas is a player who has struggled a bit against high-major competition during his time at Saint Mary's, but there is a high likelihood that this will not be the case at Arizona State.

The Lithuanian forward is a favorite of various metric outlets - and for good reason. The 6'8" forward has a bread-and-butter area of his game (post work), but his skillset lies far beyond that. Murauskas has a tight handle for someone of his stature, which allows him to put the ball on the floor. He has also improved drastically as a three-point shooter over the years and now forces defenses to be honest when closing out on him.

St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett works the sideline during the second half of an NCAA Tournament First Round game at Rocket Arena on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most tantalizing aspect of this partnership is what lies ahead for Murauskas and recent addition Joel Foxwell . Foxwell is a second-year point guard who will serve as a spiritual successor to Moe Odum - the Australian talent is a great player all-around, but the strongest area of his game lies in creating for others. This duo has strong potential to take the Big 12 by storm in the two-man game.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Future Implications of Signing Murauskas

The fallout from this signing will be felt nearly instantly - Arizona State now ranks in the top 10 in overall portal classes, with more work to be done there in the days ahead.

The Sun Devils beat out vaulted programs such as Kentucky, Duke, and Louisville for the blue-chip big as well, which points to the former being a real force in the recruiting world moving forward - even beyond the Big 12.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Lastly, this addition potentially opens the door for current portal entry Massamba Diop to consider a return to Tempe, as the Murauskas/Foxwell additions increase the likelihood that Diop feels confident in his ability to grow in his sophomore season.

Coach Bennett is absolutely making a mark on the program just one month in, and the moves that have been made recently very well may cause ripple effects across the college basketball world.

Overall Grade: A+

Overall, this addition is an undisputed slam-dunk for both sides. Murauskas has an opportunity to etch his name into Arizona State history while boosting his draft stock, while the Sun Devils are fully capitalizing on the newfound energy the program has.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives to the basket around Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Don't be shocked if Arizona State is firmly in the top half of the Big 12 standings come March of 2027, with Murauskas being a key in that possibly becoming a reality.