Why Randy Bennett's Staff is Pointing Towards ASU Culture Overhaul.

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett is just one week into being the head coach of the Arizona State men's basketball program, but his vision for what the program will be under his leadership is already becoming crystal-clear.

The head coach announced the hiring of Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy as an assistant, as well as the transition of former player/recent assistant Joe Rahon to his staff.

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bennett Prioritizing Experience With New Hires

The hiring of Croy and the reported targeting of LSU assistant David Patrick show that Bennett is clearly prioritizing experience in the grand scheme of targeting a staff.

One of the biggest critiques of the Bobby Hurley era rested in the accomplished point guard opting against hiring assistants with extensive experience in most cases; this will not be an issue now.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Croy has been a head coach for 13 years, leading into the transition to Arizona State, while Patrick has 2 years of experience as a head coach at Sacramento State.

Prior Connections to Bennett Are Vital for His Staff

All three assistants who have already been officially hired or are being targeted have prior ties to Bennett as either a coach or a player, pointing to an emphasis on familiarity and continuity alongside experience.

Croy served as an assistant for Bennett with Saint Mary's from 2010-13, while Patrick was an assistant from 2006-10. Rahon is a former player under Bennett and previously served as an assistant before following the 63-year-old on the flight to Phoenix last week.

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; General view of the exterior of the Wells Fargo Arena on the campus of Arizona State. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's clear that continuity, connectivity, and being aligned in culture are of paramount importance to Bennett - he's already doing a phenomenal job of carrying out that vision.

At the end of the day, continuity manages to succeed more often than not, and it's fairly obvious that Bennett is going for what is known at this juncture.

Focus on International Talent Remains in Play

The most fascinating connection between how the staff is shaping up and Bennett's vision of Arizona State's culture is the seemingly doubling down on targeting international talent. This, of course, assumes that Patrick is ultimately hired away from LSU, although that is obviously not a done deal.

Targeting international talent will still be a tentpole of Bennett's tenure, but Patrick grew up in Australia and was instrumental in further advancing players from the country making the trek to Moraga, most notably Patty Mills, who went on to have a successful NBA career. This clearly implies a higher chance of retaining Noah Meeusen, Massamba Diop, and others, as well as adding other international talents in the future.

Mar 22, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett at a press conference after losing in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The combination of experience, comfort, and wide array of skillsets is likely to translate incredibly well into what is a brutal Big 12.