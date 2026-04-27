Arizona State's Three-Star Center Transfer, Graded

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett's first month as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program has had roadblocks, triumphs, and everything in between - this continued on Saturday morning.

Bennett further asserted the Sun Devils as a program to watch in the transfer portal by adding former Boston University enter Ben Defty to the program.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Defty is a 7'0" center originally from Berlin, Germany, who earned All-Patriot League honors in 2025-26 behind averages of 15.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.9 APG, and 1.7 BPG. Defty is also considered a four-star prospect by On3, which makes him the fourth player of that stature that Bennett has been added in the last week alone.

Defty's Strengths

Ben Defty is a massive body. 7'0 and 255 pounds. Averaging 14.9 ppg and 7.1 rpg. The Sophomore has taken a massive leap. Averaged 4.9 ppg as a Freshman. Had 24 points on 9-10 FG last night in a W against Army. @bendefty0530 pic.twitter.com/CSRRFDi380 — JPR (@Scouting_Col) February 12, 2026

Defty's average of 1.7 blocks per game isn't misleading - he is every bit as disruptive on the defensive side of the ball as that figure would indicate. While he may not by as dynamic of a defender all-around as Massamba Diop , he is more than functional and will provide strong back-line support for Bennett's pack-line defense.

Defty's strengths on the offensive side of the ball rest in his work as a screener, soft touch around the hoop/play finishing, and an underrated passing ability off of the block that Bennett typically graviates towards. Again, Defty may not have the scoring profile that Diop does, but he will be a very viable offensive weapon nonetheless.

Defty's Transition to Power Basketball a Concern?

Nov 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward William Kyle III (24) grabs a rebound between Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) and guard Michael McNair (20) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While Defty dominanted in the Patriot League as mentioned above, he is making quite the transition from one of the weaker leagues in college basketball into what is arguably the strongest pound-for-pound.

Defty won't have a problem in the transition to the Big 12 from a physicality perspective, but the shift in game speed and technical precision has the potential to be a bit of a culture shock in the early stages of the season, although he will have several teammates who are going through similar moves, including point guard Joel Foxwell .

What is Defty's Role in 2026-27?

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It's difficult to believe that Defty won't be the starting center at this point of the offseason, as Bennett is unlikely to add anyone more productive at the position among the final five open roster spots.

Expect Defty to be an ideal frontcourt partner for Paulius Murauskas, as well as a viable pick-and-roll partner for Foxwell - most important is the likelihood that the former Boston center serves as a disruptive force at the rim on the defensive side of the ball.

Overall Grade: B+

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

This was a great addition overall, as Arizona State is onboarding a productive player at the mid-major level - one that is a quality shot-blocker, play finisher, and a functional passer on the block.

However, there are a couple of questions that face Defty - particularly in his rebounding prowess and making the transition to the most competitive power five level. Overall, this is an add that has a moderate floor and a high ceiling.