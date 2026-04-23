Revisiting ASU's Roster After Transfer Portal Closing

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at first-year head coach Randy Bennett and his efforts to build out his operations for the 2026-27 campaign - including in the roster.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Arizona State on SI discusses topics that are relevant to Bennett's preparations for his debut season below.

Bennett Still Has Work To Do in Building Roster

Three key players from the 2025-26 roster remain absent from the transfer portal (Bryce Ford, Andrija Grbovic, Vijay Wallace), and three players have been introduced to the team via the portal.

The addition of JRob Croy as part of the 2026 recruiting class currently puts the Sun Devils' roster at six out of 15 scholarship spots filled, which means there is much more work to be done.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Expect around four to five more players to be added to the Sun Devil family via the portal, while approximately three players will be brought in from the international ranks. Expect one more recruit from the class of 2026 to take a leap of faith in the long-term trajectory of Bennett's operations to round out the 2026-27 roster.

The addition of top-10 portal player Paulius Murauskas and coveted freshman point guard Joel Foxwell would go a long way toward building optimism, but it wouldn't be the end of efforts.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Several Reasons To Be Optimistic for ASU in 2026-27

Bennett's coaching hires should elicit optimism from the Arizona State fanbase, point-blank. Rick Croy is a seasoned head coach who recently took Cal Baptist to the NCAA Tournament and is a strong tactician. David Patrick is an elite recruiter with a lengthy track record in cultivating relationships with international players.

Joe Rahon has been one of Bennett's right-hand men over the years as well, and he has also turned down head coaching offers to follow the 63-year-old to Tempe.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

As far as roster building, there are signs that Bennett is more open to adapting to the Big 12 - at least to an extent. The targeting of Foxwell in the portal means that there is a distinct possibility that the offense will at least have a hint of firepower when structure is broken, while the targeting of elite talents such as Murauskas displays that Bennett will not shy away from constructing rosters that can stack up with the best programs in the best conference in college basketball.

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images