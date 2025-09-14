Arizona State Coasts to Victory Over Texas State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) ended non-conference play for the 2025 season by defeating the Texas State Bobcats (2-1) by a score of 34-15 on Saturday night in Tempe.
The Sun Devils opened the night as substantial favorites despite being without starting RB Kyson Brown and starting WR Jalen Moss, along with star S Xavion Alford - the product appeared to be the one that was expected to be seen from early on in game one.
Arizona State on SI recaps the game below.
First Quarter
Arizona State's offense was able to move the ball early, but was not able to finish a drive all the way. A 47-yard Jesus Gomez field goal put the Sun Devils on the board midway through the first quarter following another highlight reel Jordyn Tyson catch.
Jacob Rich Kongaika subsequently forced a fumble that stalled a Texas State drive.
Texas State kicker Tyler Robles managed to tie the game at three with a 39-yard kick late in the quarter - Arizona State ended the quarter on a high note with 29 total yards before the first period clock struck zero.
Second Quarter
The Sun Devils scored the first touchdown of the game three minutes into the second period behind yet another incredible play from Tyson - who caught the ball, hurdled a defender, and reached over the plane for a 30-yard score.
Arizona State extended the lead to 17-3 shortly thereafter - as Keith Abney II forced a fumble that was recovered by Myles "Ghost" Rowser. Leavitt ran the ball in for a one-yard score.
The Sun Devils nearly drove down and finished off another touchdown drive, but fell short and settled for a field goal.
Arizona State took a three-score lead of 20-3 into the second half.
Third Quarter
Arizona State began the second half with a 98 yard kickoff return touchdown by speedy receiver Jaren Hamilton that got called back by a holding penalty.
The penalty proved to be little issue for the Sun Devils, as Leavitt led a 79-yard drive that took over six minutes and was capped off by a 27-yard score to Chamon Metayer, who increased his reception total tonight to six.
Raleek Brown potentially secured the highlight of the night late in the third period - breaking a run outside of the left tackle 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play on the drive following Texas State's first touchdown of the night.
The Sun Devils finished the third frame of action with a 34-9 lead.
Fourth Quarter
The final 15 minutes of action proved to be relatively uneventful, as the Sun Devils saw a drive stall out, and the defense continued to allow short gains to the Bobcats in an elongated drive that resulted in their second touchdown of the night.
Arizona State eventually was able to run the clock out and advance to 2-1 on the season heading into Big 12 play.
Key Stats
Sam Leavitt - 15-25 188 yards, 2 touchdowns; 12 rushes, 59 yards, touchdown.
Raleek Brown - 12 carries, 144 yards, touchdown.
Jordyn Tyson - 6 receptions, 105 yards, touchdown.
Chamon Metayer - 6 receptions, 60 yards, touchdown.
Myles "Ghost" Rowser, C.J. Fite - fumble recoveries.
What's Next
Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils are set to travel to Waco, Texas to face the Baylor Bears in what is the opening game of their Big 12 title defense.
