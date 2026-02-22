ASU's Cole Carlon Continues Impressive Start to 2026 Season

TEMPE -- Willie Bloomquist's Arizona State baseball squad is off to an exceptional start, as the Sun Devils sit at 5-0 just over one week into the 2026 campaign.

The Sun Devils - one of the proudest baseball programs in the history of the sport - entered the season with high hopes after a 36-24 season in year four of the Bloomquist era fell short of the ceiling that could have been reached, largely due to pitching.

The 2026 team faced continued questions - largely centered around pitching once again.

Arizona State head coach Willie Bloomquist during a news conference at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on May 27, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enter Cole Carlon.

The former local high school prodigy served as the top arm out of the bullpen for Arizona State last season, and spent the offseason attempting to transition to a starting role. That transition isn't a simple one to make, but the junior has handled the responsibility incredibly well.

Carlon Puts Together Special Second Start

The 6'5" lefty started out the season in strong fashion in his first career start against Omaha on February 13, tossing five innings against Omaha - only allowing one run in the process.

Carlon outdid the first start in Friday night's win over St John's, pitching six innings of one-score baseball in the process. Three batters were walked, but nine were struck out as well on the contrary - Carlon was able to fully showcase his pitch repertoire, throwing a fastball in the 94-96 MPH range, as well as a curveball that has incredible break.

The implications from the first two starts of the season are massive on two different fronts. The first is a personal one for Carlon, as it potentially boosts his stock ahead of the 2026 MLB draft over the summer - although a greater volume is needed for scouts to gain a firm grasp.

The other implication is team-based and more immediate.

Carlon's efforts thus far have opened the door for Arizona State to have an even higher ceiling than previously anticipated, as the offense has been as strong as advertised five games into the season to compliment the overacheiving pitching room.

The Sun Devils were projected to finish fourth in the Big 12 going into the season, but it appears as if this team is gearing up to be considered a surefire top 25 squad and a real threat to compete for the Big 12 crown - as well as a trip to the College World Series for the first time since 2010.

Carlon has played a massive role in this metioric rise.

Arizona State closer-turned-ace Cole Carlon didn't disappoint in @ASU_Baseball's 9-1 win vs. St. John's, the big-bodied (6-5/230) LHP pumped 94-96 mph fastballs & mid-80s sliders by hitters, flipped in an upper-70s CB for strikes & working on a changeup, 9 Ks in 6 IP #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/6zqYC4gaTm — Patrick Ebert (@PatrickEbert44) February 21, 2026

