Arizona State Mailbag: CFP, Running Backs, and More
Arizona State football is right around the corner.
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham experience is officially set to begin three weeks from today - when the Sun Devils take on Northern Arizona in Tempe.
Many parts of the program are under control, but there are still a handful of questions that have yet to be answered.
Today, ASU on SI takes a look at four distinct questions that the 2025 team faces:
Q: Should the CFP playoffs again be the expectation?
A: Absolutely. While missing the CFP wouldn't be an abject failure, it would be a disappointment, all things considered.
Between the considerable talent, continuity that has been built, and elite coaching staff - they are well positioned to be the class of the conference once again.
Yes, the Big 12 is better all-around this season, but Arizona State should feel good about its chances this campaign.
Q:What is the most crucial game on the Sun Devil schedule?
A: The obvious answer is Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders loaded up on the defensive line - which headlined the elite transfer portal class that head coach Joey McGuire acquired over the offseason.
The schedules shake out favorably for both squads as well - there is a real chance that both head into week eight sporting undefeated records.
Q: Where do you anticipate the Sun Devils to be ranked in the AP Poll?
A: Arizona State was ranked number 11 in the AFCA Coaches Poll on Monday.
Expect the Sun Devils to be ranked around the same spot in the AP version that is slated to come out Monday - the slotting will still be lower than being ranked seventh in the end-of-season poll in January.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and other high-level talent will entice voters to be relatively high before week one.
Q: Who do you anticipate to be RB1 in the opening game of the season?
A: At this point, Kyson Brown appears to have the slight advantage over both Kanye Udoh and Raleek Brown.
All three backs have received virtually the same amount of snap share with the first team throughout fall camp, with Udoh getting more comfortable in the offense by the day and showing much growth as a pass catcher.
Still, K. Brown had been extremely impressive in his own right and has likely earned the right to be considered the top player in the room.
