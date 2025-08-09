Arizona State TE Named to Preseason Watch List
The offseason hype surrounding the Arizona State football program has continued virtually the entirety of the spring and summer months - that attention has resulted in the Sun Devils being ranked 11th in the AFCA Coaches Poll that was released on Monday.
It has also extended to the roster at-large, as numerous position players have been named to preseason watch lists - from Sam Leavitt, to Jordyn Tyson, to C.J. Fite.
The latest in a long line of Sun Devils that have been recognized to this point is TE Chamon Metayer - a senior who joined the program after transferring from Cincinnati following the 2023 season. Metayer has been named to the John Mackey Award Watch List
A statement from the official source, with some background of the award:
August 8th, 2025, New York, NY - "The John Mackey Award is pleased to announce the preseason watchlist for the 2025 college football season. This award is presented annually to the best tight end in college football, honoring the legacy of NFL Hall of Fame Tight End John Mackey. The John Mackey Award was established in 2000 by the Nassau County Sports Commission. The recipient of the award will be presented at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Friday, December 12th on ESPN."
Metayer enjoyed a breakout season in Tempe a year ago, tallying over 300 receiving yards and five touchdowns, into an All-Big 12 selection. He is joined in a talented TE room that position coach Jason Mohns has built up by Kentucky transfer Khamari Anderson, four-star freshman AJ Ia, and others that making the group one of the strongest on the roster.
Metayer remains the unquestioned starting player despite the ample talent within the group - being integrated in another season of Marcus Arroyo's system and catching passes from star QB Sam Leavitt. The senior out of Miami remains an elite security blanket - particularly in the red zone, along with being a willing blocker in various scenarios.
The first opportunity to see Metayer in action this season is on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
