Arizona State Safety Named to Preseason Award Watch List
The 2025 edition of the Arizona State Sun Devils is set to take the field just 18 days from today - the program has earned numerous positive marks from the outside world in the ramp-up to the beginning of the regular season, including being ranked 11th in the preseason AP Poll.
Another incredible honor that has been bestowed upon the Sun Devils is none other than star safety Xavion Alford being included in the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list.
The senior has widely been labeled as the best player on a potent Arizona State defense and is now bieng recognized as such - a background on the award is below.
"Established in 1995, the Chuck Bednarik Award is a prestigious honor in college football, awarded annually to the most outstanding defensive player. This accolade recognizes exceptional talent, tenacity, and impact on the defensive side of the game. The award is named in tribute to Chuck Bednarik, a revered figure in football history known for his remarkable career as a linebacker."
"Chuck Bednarik, a legendary player for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949 to 1962, is celebrated for his distinctive contributions to the sport. Renowned for his versatility, Bednarik was the last player in NFL history to play both offense and defense full-time. His remarkable career includes two NFL Championships and ten First-Team All-Pro selections, underscoring his dominance and versatility on the field. Bednarik's legacy is further cemented by his enshrinement in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame."
Alford is joined by Myles "Ghost" Rowser in what comprises a star-studded secondary under the leadership of Bryan Carrington. It is entirely conceivable to envision this duo continuing to grow together and eventually taking a major step together in year two as a starting pairing.
DC Brian Ward has an incredible crop of talent to work with as he heads into year three with the program - with Alford leading the charge going into the season opener against Northern Arizona on Saturday, August 30.
