ASU Contending For Top 2027 Running Back

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff haven’t had a moment to breathe so far this offseason as the Sun Devils continue to be one of the most active teams on the 2027 recruiting trail.

Over the past few weeks, Arizona State has made significant progress with some of its top targets in the 2027 class, including a three-star running back from Arkansas, who recently named the Sun Devils among his final eight schools.

Sun Devils Make Top 8 For 3-Star 2027 Running Back

On Wednesday, Jeremiah Dent, a three-star running back from Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, announced his top eight schools on X, naming Arizona State alongside Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.

The Sun Devils have been targeting Dent throughout the 2027 cycle, first offering him in June 2025, and now have cemented their status as one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

Although Dent isn’t the most highly touted recruit, he’s still among the most coveted running back prospects in the 2027 class. He’s coming off an impressive junior season at Marion, where he totaled 1,057 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns.

Arizona State is targeting several running backs in the 2027 class, and Dent would be a welcome addition to the Sun Devils’ class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 780 overall player in the country, the No. 63 running back, and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Arkansas.

While the Sun Devils have made Dent’s top eight, they will still face competition from all of his finalists. As of now, the three-star running back has scheduled official visits to Arkansas, Auburn, and North Carolina, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently has the Razorbacks as the clear frontrunner for the Arkansas native.

Still, Dent hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving the Sun Devils plenty of time to gain ground in his recruitment. Dillingham and his staff should work to bring the young running back to campus in Tempe this spring for a visit to improve their standing with him.

Although the Sun Devils currently face an uphill battle for Dent, if they can secure a visit with him this offseason and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, Arizona State should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.

