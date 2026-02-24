ASU to Host Top 2027 Running Back for Official Visit

Arizona State has been on a hot streak in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle over the past few weeks. Not only have the Sun Devils been named finalists for several talented prospects, but head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have also started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top targets in the class.

Numerous 2027 prospects have already locked in OVs with Arizona State, including a four-star running back from Texas who’s expected to travel to Tempe in April.

4-Star 2027 Running Back Schedules Arizona State Official Visit

Last week, Jayshon Gibson, a four-star running back from Richland High School in North Richmond Hills, Texas, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Arizona State from April 23 to 25.

Gibson is one of several talented 2027 prospects scheduled to take an OV with the Sun Devils this spring, joining players like four-star defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard, and four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miler.

In addition to his trip to Tempe, Gibson has scheduled OVs with Stanford, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

Arizona State has been pursuing Gibson throughout his recruitment, and the Richland star has established himself as one of the top running backs in the country. He’s coming off an impressive junior season, where, according to his X, he recorded 2,263 rushing yards, 387 receiving yards, and 46 total touchdowns in 13 games.

Running back is one of the Sun Devils’ biggest needs in the 2027 cycle, and Gibson would be a welcome addition to Arizona State’s class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 261 overall player nationally, the No. 18 running back, and the No. 32 prospect in the state of Texas.

While Gibson is interested in Arizona State, the Sun Devils will face stiff competition from several other programs for the four-star running back. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Texas Tech as the frontrunner in his recruitment, giving the Red Raiders an 85.5% chance to land him.

Still, getting him on campus for an OV is a key step in the Sun Devils’ pursuit of Gibson, as it will allow Dillingham and his staff to pitch him on the program and likely improve Arizona State’s overall standing in his recruitment.

As of now, Gibson hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely announce his decision after his OVs this spring. If Arizona State impresses him during his April OV, the Sun Devils should be in a strong position to potentially land one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.

