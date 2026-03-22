Cutter Boley Continues to Impress as ASU QB Battle Begins

TEMPE -- Cutter Boley currently is and will continue to be the focal point of conversations that surround the Arizona State football program as the months continue to pass.

The former University of Kentucky quarterback and freshly minted Sun Devil entered the spring as the presumed favorite to take over for Sam Leavitt/Jeff Sims as QB1 in Tempe, although there will be an open competition that Marcus Arroyo was unwilling to dictate a timetable when a final decision will be made.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the non-commital nature of when a final call will be made, there's little denying that the Kentucky native has left an impression early in his career as a Sun Devil.

Boley's Talent Showing Out in Full Force

While Arroyo did not make a definitive statement on when the battle will be decided, he certainly did have much praise to heap on the redshirt sophomore - pointing to the 6'5" field general's talent translating from the film room to the practice field in real time.

“You can tell he’s got some moxie about him,” said Arroyo following the team's second practice that was open to media.

ASU football offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo during practice on March 26, 2024, at ASU's Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The confidence in Boley is a welcome soundbite for fans, as one would tend to believe that the program had enough confidence in the transfer to add him within two days of the portal officially opening - but there has been some trepidation surrounding the gunslinger.

The trepidation is for that exact reason. While Boley's arm talent, mobility, and poise jump off of the screen, his decision making was somewhat inconsistent at Kentucky. There's a reason why Mikey Keene was brought in as both a mentor and as competition. While Boley has the optimal blend of talent and experience, it would be unwise to not test him in the preseason - it appears that having three worthy competitors around the sophomore is working wonders.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the Washington game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley's best traits have taken a front seat thus far in spring - he is poised in dropbacks, has been making a high volume of well-placed throws with real heat behind them, and has shown a mobility that is highly likely to continue being under-appreciated heading into the season.

There are still over five months until the regular season starts - so there is more time for this battle to change. However, Boley is obviously making a lasting impression on the coaching staff and is setting the stage to be ASU's QB1 ahead of the season opener on September 5.