Why Keene Is a Perfect Fit for ASU’s Offense

The Deep Passing Game

When watching Keene, the biggest thing that stands out is how great of a deep ball thrower he is. Not only, is he pretty accurate in that area of the field, but the ball is so smooth out of his hand while throwing down the field. This matches up well, as a lot of ASU's pass catches are more so down the field type of receivers and field stretchers.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

From Jalen Moss to Derek Eusebio to many more, ASU's receivers are more slender types of receivers who can get down the field quickly. So with Keene's great deep ball, ASU could be a team that really specailzies in this area of the field. A lot of ASU's big plays down the field this past season came from the likes of Jordyn Tyson and him making amazing plays down the field. However, with Tyson gone to the NFL, Keene's great deep ball and ASU's established receivers could be the way to get down field.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) throws a pass against the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Quick Game

While attacking down the field is great to set up a team in the redzone, it is also equally important to get a quick passing game going in the offense. This is where Keene can excel at, as the ball flies out of his hands. As priorly mentioned, ASU's receivers are quick, so Keene can get the ball out fast to his fast playmakers so they can create space and yards. Additionally, with ASU's tight ends looking to be great with AJ Ia and Khamari Anderson, the quick game could be as lethal for ASU as the deep game next year.

Tight end AJ Ia (14) works out at Sun Devils spring football practice at ASUÕs on April 1, 2025, in , | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Creation Game

Now Keene is not the only ASU QB that can create, as Cutter Boley can show that he can create on the run as well. However, Keene and Boley are a bit different of how they create. Boley is more so of a runner how Keene is more of a thrower. However, Keene is still mobile and athletic and can be dangerous if defenses do not account for him.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) carries the ball during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Another aspect of play creation and Keene being mobile is that it could boost the running game. By having a mobile QB, ASU could run some read options. Plus Keene is another rushing threat in the backfield in addition to the backs they have with Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius Robinson.

The Locker Room

One thing that stoodout about Keene was not so much on the field, but off the field. Keene's personality on social media seems to be very fun and energetic, which is important to football. As seen with this past year for ASU, seasons can be hard to due to some big injuries (Ben Coleman and Sam Leavitt) and tough losses (Utah Utes and Arizona). So, having a strong locker room is important, and it seems like Keene's high energy could be great for when things get tough for the Sun Devils.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the Washington game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, it is up to ASU's coaching staff on who the starter is, both Mikey Keense and Cutter Boley bring a lot of great atrritubtes to the table. It seems like whoever ASU goes with, their QB room is going to be in good hands.

