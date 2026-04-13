Dillingham Believes Arizona State Has Another Gear
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into what will be the last full week of spring practices beginning on Tuesday - much pressure rests on the team to iron things out over the final four practices.
While many individual players have stood out over four weeks, no true precedent for consistency has been established, which head coach Kenny Dillingham echoed following an open practice on April 11.
The Arizona State defense ceded north of 400 rushing yards during the scrimmage portion of Saturday's practice, much to the displeasure of Dillingham.
"That was a bad football scrimmage. Too many penalties, explosive runs, missed tackles, not picking up pass pro. I mean, that was just a that wasn't a good day for Sun Devil football. Good effort, good intent. But our staff, we didn't prepare our guys good enough to come out here and have a good scrimmage today."
While the Sun Devils have put together several moments of brilliance over the last month, it hasn't necessarily been a consistent effort - Arizona State on SI explores why below.
What Has Contributed to Inconsistent Practicing?
- The most simple explanation is due to the sheer number of players that have been out due to injury, which inherently allows for more mishaps due to a lack of continuity. Among players that have missed extended time are C.J. Fite, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, Marquis Gillis, Ashton Stamps, and many others. This isn't an excuse for inconsistencies, but it is a valid development to point to.
- Both sides of the ball have fallen victim to a higher volume of operational errors than Dillingham and staff would ever like to encounter. Between penalties, missed blocks, and errant turnovers - the Sun Devils' worst practices of the year have been marred in errors that Dillingham teams typically avoid.
How Does ASU Fix These Issues?
There isn't one simple fix to getting the most out of the team over the next week and change, but several aspects will improve as the offseason goes on. First, the Sun Devils need to get healthier - point blank. The return of players such as Fite, Wilson, and Zac Swanson will be massive.
The other area of action rests in the coaching staff - Dillingham and his staff will take it to heart that they must better prepare a talented roster that is poised to compete in the Big 12 yet again.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.