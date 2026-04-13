Dillingham Believes Arizona State Has Another Gear

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into what will be the last full week of spring practices beginning on Tuesday - much pressure rests on the team to iron things out over the final four practices.

While many individual players have stood out over four weeks, no true precedent for consistency has been established, which head coach Kenny Dillingham echoed following an open practice on April 11.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona State defense ceded north of 400 rushing yards during the scrimmage portion of Saturday's practice, much to the displeasure of Dillingham .

"That was a bad football scrimmage. Too many penalties, explosive runs, missed tackles, not picking up pass pro. I mean, that was just a that wasn't a good day for Sun Devil football. Good effort, good intent. But our staff, we didn't prepare our guys good enough to come out here and have a good scrimmage today."

ASU offensive linemen run a drill during spring football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on April 9, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Sun Devils have put together several moments of brilliance over the last month, it hasn't necessarily been a consistent effort - Arizona State on SI explores why below.

What Has Contributed to Inconsistent Practicing?

The most simple explanation is due to the sheer number of players that have been out due to injury, which inherently allows for more mishaps due to a lack of continuity. Among players that have missed extended time are C.J. Fite, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, Marquis Gillis , Ashton Stamps, and many others. This isn't an excuse for inconsistencies, but it is a valid development to point to.

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State defensive lineman C.J. Fite answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Both sides of the ball have fallen victim to a higher volume of operational errors than Dillingham and staff would ever like to encounter. Between penalties, missed blocks, and errant turnovers - the Sun Devils' worst practices of the year have been marred in errors that Dillingham teams typically avoid.

How Does ASU Fix These Issues?

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There isn't one simple fix to getting the most out of the team over the next week and change, but several aspects will improve as the offseason goes on. First, the Sun Devils need to get healthier - point blank. The return of players such as Fite, Wilson, and Zac Swanson will be massive.