Arizona State Safety Who Won't Shy Away from the Moment
TEMPE -- Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has quickly established himself as a key piece of Brian Ward's defense at Arizona State following transferring from Washington State at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Wilson stepped in as a starting player at one of the two safety spots as star Xavion Alford was ruled out on Saturday morning after playing at less than 100 percent against Mississippi State.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was vocally pleased about Wilson's performance in the victory over Texas State this past Saturday in his press conference on Monday.
- "Yeah, I don't think you can ever replace Xavion, first team All-Big 12. He's one of the leaders on our football team, but he wasn't playing 100% and that wasn't fair to for him... Boogie went in there, and he did an awesome job. Found out he was going to start Saturday morning, and he went in there. There's a reason we brought him in. We have a lot of faith in Boogie.
- He's one of the happiest people I've ever met, which is awesome. Like, I asked for, like, I already said, but I asked for the game and like, he's, he's just, I'm gonna play my best. Like, he's just that type of guy, which is awesome. So he went out there and played a really good game. You know, he flew downhill, he made some nice tackles, he had some good ball disruption. So I was really, really happy with how he played."
Wilson is just the safety that Ward seeks out and employs to perfection. The junior is a very aggressive tackler, approaches every rep with the same tenacity, and has been consistent in coverage in the opportunities given to him.
It remains to be seen how long Alford will be absent for - but Wilson is more than ready to step in alongside Myles "Ghost" Rowser.
"Boogie" is slated to field a sizable role regardless this coming Saturday against the Baylor Bears.
