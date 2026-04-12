Arizona State Defensive Superlatives Halfway Into Spring Practice

TEMPE -- Less than two weeks remain in spring for the Arizona State Sun Devils heading into week five of their preparations for fall camp in late July.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has been tasked with constructing a roster that will build off of the excellence that has been shown over the last two seasons - on both sides of the ball.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI selects four players for superlatives on the defensive side of the ball heading into the home stretch of spring ball below.

MVP: LB Owen Long

Long has been everything that Arizona State fans had hoped he could be.

The Colorado State transfer owns a football IQ that is eye-popping, routinely serving as the one player that is ahead of the curve before a play even materializes.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) reacts after a play ahead of linebacker Jeremy Naborne-Owens (11) in the first quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Replacing Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook was a tall task for LB coach A.J. Cooper to overcome this offseason, but there's little doubt that the program struck gold by landing the nation's leading tackler in 2025.

Pleasant Surprise: EDGE Julian Hugo

Hugo is another freshman (along with Jake Fette) that has stunned with early performances during spring. Hugo's athleticism and build jump off of the page, while he has put together productive days more often than not throughout the last few weeks.

While the Texas native may not be a day one starter, he is building a case to see the field as a true freshman.

Depth Chart Riser: S Jessiah McGrew

It's difficult to pinpoint where McGrew stood on a hypothetical depth chart heading into spring, but he has certainly set the stage to have a sizable role during the season at this point.

The FIU transfer is exactly the type of safety that DC Brian Ward covets - aggressive, yet not reckless, hard-nosed tackling, and an inherent knack for creating turnovers.

Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball before being pushed out of bounds by Florida International Panthers defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

McGrew has been one of several secondary members that have especially stood out thus far and is reaping the benefits of making the jump to power four football.

More to Prove: DL Zac Swanson

Swanson was a crucial rotational piece on the 2024 Big 12 title team, but missed a vast majority of last season due to a foot injury that persisted from April of 2025 on.

Now, Swanson is projected to be part of the one-deep during the 12-game slate in 2026, but has yet to fully immerse himself in 11's to this point. The talent and impact that Swanson brings to the table is matched by ASU's need for him to be on the field - the hope is that there are no roadblocks once fall camp gets into full swing in late July.