Dillingham Discusses ASU's Opening to Week Four of Spring

TEMPE -- Day nine of spring football for the Arizona State Sun Devils officially concluded on Tuesday morning, with several positives that could tangibly be drawn coming out of it.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham certainly saw a silver lining in the practice, stating as much in his media availability following practice.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Dillingham Praises Pair of Newcomers

Dillingham went to great lengths to single out a pair of seniors who double as newcomers in Lyrik Rawls and Jalen Thompson when discussing what he saw as the defense's best effort thus far in spring.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rawls transferred to Arizona State after a lone season at Kansas. There is only one season of eligibility in direct view for Rawls, but he has made the most of it, leading into the season. The Texas native has been noted as one of the most cerebral players on defense and has routinely been involved in preventing explosive plays.

Thompson was noted for having a bright personality and being a productive player at Michigan State before making the move to Tempe. Thompson is in a position to be one of the leaders of an edge-rushing group that saw Prince Dorbah, Justin Wodtly, and Elijah O'Neal conclude their careers in 2025.

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson dressed in street clothes looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both players will be called upon to produce at a high level in order to ensure Brian Ward's defense remains a strong collective unit yet again.

Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) during workouts at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zyrus Fiaseu Welcomed Back With Open Arms

Fiaseu's career was expected to end following the 2025 campaign, but an untimely injury in the fourth game of the season against Baylor ensured that the second-year Sun Devil would be in a position to earn a medical redshirt.

The third linebacker in Ward's 4-2-5 defense is now returning to the role that he thrived in during ASU's run to the Big 12 title in 2024, and Dillingham sees the situation as a tragedy that snowballed into a blessing.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) pursues as Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) runs the ball during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Not much, if anything, will change regarding role, but Fiaseu is now in a unique situation to both contribute to a talented defense and serve as a true mentor to younger players in the LB room, including freshman Mason Marden.

Linebackers coach A.J. Cooper is also thrilled that Fiaseu is back for one more season - the California native will continue to push forward with ambitions of making it to the NFL and winning another Big 12 title in frame.