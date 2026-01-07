Arizona State Earns Commitment From Former SEC Starter

TEMPE -- It is now approaching a week since the 2026 transfer portal window officially opened for the Arizona State Sun Devils - the program has made the most of the turnover that has now become a yearly expedition.

Kenny Dillingham has already added a quarterback in Kentucky's Cutter Boley, as well as one of the very best players in the portal in former Colorado WR Omarion Miller to his class - with several other supplemental players that were secured in the process.

The Sun Devils added to the class on Tuesday night by securing a pledge from former LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps, who is a Louisiana native and was a two-year starter for the program before becoming a backup last season.

Stamps was top three in the SEC in pass breakups during the 2024 season, and secured 16 total during his three seasons in Baton Rogue. Stamps is set to enter his senior season as part of an Arizona State CB room that is set to lose Keith Abney II to the NFL draft, while also losing fellow starter Javan Robinson to Wisconsin in recent days. Freshman Tony Louis-Nkuba entered the portal last week after securing an interception in the Sun Bowl loss against Duke.

All in all, Stamps adds another capable player to a position group that will see much turnover. Rodney Bimage Jr., Joseph Smith, and other potential transfers are slated to compete for major playing time in 2026.

Arizona State Sets Visit With Accomplished Quarterback

Former UCF, Fresno State, and Michigan QB Mikey Keene entered the portal for his final season of eligibility this coming season - and he is set to take a visit with Arizona State per CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz.

"Michigan QB transfer Mikey Keene is visiting Arizona State, a source tells CBS Sports.



Before Michigan, was a starter at Fresno State and UCF. Has career totals of 8,245 passing yards and 65 touchdowns."

Keene, 22, is a native of Arizona and played at Chandler high school - with a highlight in his career being a 281-yard, two touchdown performance against the Sun Devils in a 29-0 victory for Fresno State during the 2023 season.

The senior would likely step in as a backup behind Boley, although there will surely be an open competition for the starting role during both spring and fall practices that feature incredibly talented freshman in Cameron Dyer/Jake Fette. Arizona State's season opener is set to be played at Mountain America Stadium against Morgan State on September 5.

