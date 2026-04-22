Every Arizona State First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

TEMPE -- The NFL draft is now just one day away, which puts Arizona State firmly back on the map just as spring practices officially closed out on Tuesday.

Two former Sun Devils ( Jordyn Tyson , Max Iheanachor) are slated to add to the total of players to come out of the program that were selected in the opening round of the draft.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The upcoming intrigue only further underscores Arizona State's history as an elite developer of talent - 26 players have been selected in the first round heading into 2026.

Every First Round Pick From ASU

Charley Taylor (pick 3, 1964)

John Pitts (pick 22, 1967)

Jan 14, 1973; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins receiver Charley Taylor in action against the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VII at Memorial Coliseum. The Dolphins defeated the Redskins 14-7 completing a 17-0 undefeated season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images © Copyright 1973 Malcolm Emmons | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Ron Pritchard (pick 15, 1969)

J.D. Hill (pick 4, 1971)

Dec 13, 1975; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris (32) runs with the ball with a block from guard Gerry Mullins (72) against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Ron Pritchard (60) at Riverfront Stadium. The Steelers beat the Bengals 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Steve Holden (pick 16, 1973)

Woody Green (pick 16, 1974)

Dec 1, 1974; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Cardinals defensive tackle Bob Rowe (75) in action against Kansas City Chiefs running back Woody Green (27) and quarterback Len Dawson (16) at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit Herb Weitman-Imagn Images | Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

Mike Haynes (pick 5, 1976)

Larry Gordon (pick 17, 1976)

Jan 23, 1983; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins linebacker Larry Gordon (50) pursues New York Jets running back Freeman McNeil (24) during the 1982 AFC Championship Game at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins won 14-0. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

John Jefferson (pick 14, 1978)

Al Harris (pick 9, 1979)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver John Jefferson (83) attempts to catch a pass against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 21, 1984 at Milwaukee County Stadium in Milwaukee, Wis. The Seahawks defeated the Packers 30-24. Gpg Milwaukee County Stadium 10132022 0011 | Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mark Malone (pick 28, 1980)

Gerald Riggs (pick 9, 1982)

utvandy7.AS#2573.JPG--SPORTS-- UT's Gerald Riggs, Jr. pushes off Vanderbilt's Andrew Pace.2004 Amy Smotherman, News Sentinel staff 11/20/04 RANK 1 Utvandy7 As2573 | Amy Smotherman, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jim Jeffcoat (pick 23, 1983)

Randall McDaniel (pick 19, 1988)

Minnesota Vikings players Todd Kalis (69) and Randall McDaniel (64) smiles with Green Bay Packers linebacker Brian Noble (91) The Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-10 on Oct. 28, 1990, at Milwaukee County Stadium in Milwaukee, Wis. Gpg Throwback Packers Vs Vikings 11052022 0018 | Green Bay Press-Gazette Film / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Cox (pick 20, 1988)

Leonard Russell (pick 14, 1991)

Oct 26, 1997; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles running back Charlie Garner (30) in action against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Fred Strickland (55) and defensive end Shante Carver (98) at Veterans Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

Shante Carver (pick 23, 1994)

Craig Newsome (pick 32, 1995)

Jan 26, 1997; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers cornerback Craig Newsome (21) intercepts the ball against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome. Green Bay defeated New England 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Erik Flowers (pick 26, 2000)

Adam Archuleta (pick 20, 2001)

October 7, 2007; Green Bay, WI, USA; Chicago Bears safety Brandon McGowan (36) celebrates his fourth quarter interception with safety Adam Archuleta (20) and cornerback Charles Tillman (33) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bears defeated the Packers 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2007 Jeff Hanisch | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Todd Heap (pick 31, 2001)

Levi Jones (pick 10, 2002)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy is chased out of the pocket by Baltimore Ravens Terrell Suggs (center) and Corey Redding during third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens won the game 24-10. | PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Damarious Randall (pick 30, 2015)

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

N'Keal Harry (pick 32, 2019)

Nov 24, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1) after defeating the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jefferson, Green, and Harris are legends from earlier eras that will be more recognizable for Arizona State fans, but the focus here will be on selections since 2000.

Heap, a native of Mesa, had a successful NFL career, totaling 42 touchdowns and nearly 6,000 receiving yards. Suggs is arguably the greatest NFL player to come out of Tempe, as he ranks eighth all-time in sacks and is in line for real Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration in the years ahead.

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former defensive end Terrell Suggs in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Randall was an incredibly productive NFL player for four seasons, but his career unfortunately fizzled out by 2020. Still, the safety remains the most recent defensive player to be selected on day one out of ASU and was elite for some time.

Harry and Aiyuk were teammates at Arizona State during the 2018 season. Both advanced the notion that the Sun Devils were being revitalized when it comes to developing elite receivers - the former struggled some at the NFL level, while the latter thrived for four seasons before an injury in 2024 slowed him.