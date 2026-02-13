Arizona State Makes Top 12 of Priority Recruiting Target

TEMPE -- Arizona State's efforts as a recruiting entity has improved drastically over the last three seasons under head coach Kenny Dillingham after struggling from 2021-2023 due to a longstanding NCAA investigation due to the exploits of former head coach Herm Edwards and staff.

The work on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal have directly contributed to a Big 12 championship in 2024 and is looking to continue in the future. The Sun Devils' 2026 class has risen to the 27th best at the FBS level according to 247 Sports - which is largely due to a high-quality transfer portal class, although there were several major additions made at the high school level as well, including QB Jake Fette.

Arizona State's 2027 recruiting class currently serves as evidence that this success will be continued, as the Sun Devils have already signed four-star wide receiver Nico Bland, as well as four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen.

The Sun Devils have also landed in the top 10's of several key targets in recent weeks, including OT Jake Hildebrand and RB Noah Roberts - this continued earlier in the week when a prized cornerback prospect included them in an official top 12.

Elijajuan Houston Includes ASU in Top 12

The 2027 cornerback out of Fort Worth, Texas unveiled the final 12 schools in the running for his commitment over the next several months on Wednesday - Arizona State was joined by UCLA, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, SMU, Nebraska, Stanford, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.

Arizona State has become a player for high-upside cornerbacks and prospects coming out of Texas, as there have been several stars in recent years that have hailed from Texas. Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, Clayton Smith, and many others have starred for the program after coming up through the Texas pipeline.

The development of future high-level NFL draft pick Keith Abney II has to be enticing for future cornerbacks as well - this is ultimately what potentially played a hand in incoming transfers such as Ashton Stamps and Caleb Chester pledging to play in Tempe.

The process will drag out for several more months, but Arizona State currently being in the hunt to land a commitment from Houston. DC Brian Ward and the remainder of the position coaches will continue to work tirelessly to succeed in their efforts in Texas - expect Houston to make a visit to Tempe at some point during the season.

