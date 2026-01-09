Explaining Why Unheralded Staffer is Revelation for Arizona State Football

TEMPE -- Josh Omura is a name that diehard Arizona State fans are likely well aware of, but is one that is also often overlooked by the fan that follows more loosely.

Omura has been connected with the ASU program for some time, with his official title being "Executive Director of Football Recruiting and Player Personnel" - it was also recently revealed that he is being promoted to a de-facto general manager position per head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Omura played an instrumental role in building out the 2024 roster, as well as continuing to identify high-upside players with the future of the program in mind.

Arizona State Roster Construction Appears Pristine

This is an area that has been consistently reliable under Omura. Too many Arizona State rosters under both Todd Graham and Herm Edwards were incredibly talented, but also felt imbalanced.

This hasn't been the case since Dillingham took over as head coach.

Although the 2025 squad underachieved according to many, there were very few positions that didn't feel properly addressed - even when depth was tested due to injury. This certainly appears to be the case heading into 2026, as there has been a marked emphasis in balance as far as positional distribution of incoming transfers and recruits.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Remains Committed to Player Development

Keith Abney II. C.J. Fite. Jordyn Tyson. Rodney Bimage Jr. Martell Hughes.

There are many examples of the Arizona State staff - including Omura - identifying players with high ceilings that aren't being properly courted and presenting opportunities that other programs simply aren't.

This has paid dividends over the last two seasons and is only becoming stronger as time goes on, as the class of 2025 has potential to feature several more breakout stars, such as Uriah Neloms, Isaiah Iosefa, and others.

Sun Devils Are Becoming Destination Program

"Destination program" is an arbitrary phrase, but there are signs that point to the Sun Devils becoming one of the more attractive landing spots not only in the Big 12, but in the FBS.

Arizona State has already secured commitments from two of the top transfers in the 2026 class, while quietly building one of the best classes in the entire nation.

The program is on the doorstep of having a top 25 collective recruiting class - between high school, JUCO, and transfer commits - the 2026 season opener on September 5 is poised to be met with a complete Arizona State roster.

