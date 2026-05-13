Ranking 5 Most Crucial ASU Offensive Players in 2026
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TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils will be a new-look team in many departments, including on the offensive side of the ball.
The four key players on the 2025 offense - including Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - have moved on from the Sun Devil program, but there is still much optimism that the unit will take off following a conspicuous overhaul.
Cutter Boley
Boley is crucial to Arizona State's operations, without question. While the Kentucky transfer isn't officially locked in as the starting QB, the general sentiment is that he will secure the job during fall camp in August.
Boley will need to blend his ability to make virtually any throw in the book with his underrated mobility, while also avoiding making mistakes that plagued his 2025 season in the SEC. Boley (if he is the starter) will likely determine just how high ASU's ceiling is in the upcoming season.
Omarion Miller
Miller is one of two presently elite weapons that the Sun Devils picked up in the transfer portal months ago. The Colorado transfer was heavily influenced by the prospect of playing for legendary NFL wide receiver Hines Ward, and he is now in a position to help Boley with his move to a new destination.
While Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo are elite at scheming receivers open, Miller operates much in the same way as Jordyn Tyson - in the manner in which each is able to create separation in such an effortless manner.
Reed Harris
Harris is the second half of the dynamic duo that was formed over the offseason.
While the Boston College transfer brings a 6'5" frame that inherently adds a jump-ball threat that the Sun Devils have largely lacked over the years, he is much more well-rounded than gifted credit for, and is fully in control of being the second 1,000-yard receiver in the room during the campaign.
AJ Ia
Ia is something of a wild card here, as the former 4-star TE recruit has potential to begin the season as the starting player at the position by default behind the premise of Khamari Anderson recovering from an injury that puts his ramp-up to the season in jeopardy.
Ia is more than prepared to be another talented passing game target, but he will be tested in the blocking department - he must display that he is ready to take on the all-around role that Jason Mohns demands of.
Jarmaine Mitchell
Mitchell is being tasked with serving as the enforcer on an offensive line that has been largely reshaped by changes, including Max Iheanachor's jump to the NFL.
The No. 1 JUCO recruit in the 2026 class is in a spot to be the next incredible talent that Saga Tuitele refines, and will likely be in a spot to be the tone-setter on the line in 2026.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.