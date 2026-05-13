Ranking 5 Most Crucial ASU Offensive Players in 2026

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils will be a new-look team in many departments, including on the offensive side of the ball.

The four key players on the 2025 offense - including Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - have moved on from the Sun Devil program, but there is still much optimism that the unit will take off following a conspicuous overhaul.

Cutter Boley

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley is crucial to Arizona State's operations, without question. While the Kentucky transfer isn't officially locked in as the starting QB, the general sentiment is that he will secure the job during fall camp in August.

Boley will need to blend his ability to make virtually any throw in the book with his underrated mobility, while also avoiding making mistakes that plagued his 2025 season in the SEC. Boley (if he is the starter) will likely determine just how high ASU's ceiling is in the upcoming season.

Omarion Miller

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller is one of two presently elite weapons that the Sun Devils picked up in the transfer portal months ago. The Colorado transfer was heavily influenced by the prospect of playing for legendary NFL wide receiver Hines Ward, and he is now in a position to help Boley with his move to a new destination.

While Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo are elite at scheming receivers open, Miller operates much in the same way as Jordyn Tyson - in the manner in which each is able to create separation in such an effortless manner.

Reed Harris

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris is the second half of the dynamic duo that was formed over the offseason.

While the Boston College transfer brings a 6'5" frame that inherently adds a jump-ball threat that the Sun Devils have largely lacked over the years, he is much more well-rounded than gifted credit for , and is fully in control of being the second 1,000-yard receiver in the room during the campaign.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AJ Ia

Ia is something of a wild card here, as the former 4-star TE recruit has potential to begin the season as the starting player at the position by default behind the premise of Khamari Anderson recovering from an injury that puts his ramp-up to the season in jeopardy.

Ia is more than prepared to be another talented passing game target, but he will be tested in the blocking department - he must display that he is ready to take on the all-around role that Jason Mohns demands of.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jarmaine Mitchell

Mitchell is being tasked with serving as the enforcer on an offensive line that has been largely reshaped by changes, including Max Iheanachor's jump to the NFL.

The No. 1 JUCO recruit in the 2026 class is in a spot to be the next incredible talent that Saga Tuitele refines, and will likely be in a spot to be the tone-setter on the line in 2026.