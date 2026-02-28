Arizona State Faces Crucial Stretch Over Final Two Home Games

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 5-10 Big 12) are entering into the final three games of the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon, with the penultimate home game of the campaign coming on Saturday.

Bobby Hurley's team still has an opportunity to push a last-ditch effort to make a case for the NCAA tournament as the season winds down, but the pair of losses to Baylor and TCU served as damaging blows to that goal in the short term.

Arizona State on SI briefly previews the matchups ahead - with implications discussed - below.

Saturday: Utah

Saturday's game is the second game of the season series between the two programs - Arizona State earned a 71-63 triumph the first meeting in Salt Lake City on February 4.

Utah has since collected their second victory in conference play, as they took down West Virginia on February in what proved to be the breakthrough after a series of more competitive losses that followed the game against ASU.

Arizona State and Utah are slated to square off at 1:30 P.M. MST, with the game set to be broadcast on TNT and TruTV.

Tuesday: Kansas

This matchup is the real main event.

A win over 10-18 Utah on Saturday would open the door for a second consecutive monumental victory at home on a Tuesday night, after the win over Texas Tech on February 17.

An Arizona State over Kansas would add to the already impressive collection of victories that includes Texas, Hawaii, and the Red Raiders.

Kansas is currently locked in a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12 standings - while a first place finish seems unlikely, the Jayhawks certainly have a lot to play for over the next week. This also happens to be one of the most talented teams that Bill Self has assembled in recent years - even with the inconsistent availability of star guard Darryn Peteron.

Forwards Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller have emerged as difference makers over the course of the season independent of Peterson, which opens the door to a key challenge for Arizona State bigs Massamba Diop and Santiago Trouet. The history of this matchup over the last decade points to Hurley heading a competitive effort on ASU's side - the backdrop of senior night adds potential to this contest being a competitive one as well.

Arizona State is set to take on Kansas shortly after 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday night, with the game being broadcast on FS1.

