Arizona State Returns Key Starter Ahead of Oregon State Contest

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3) are looking to finish non-conference play on Sunday afternoon on a high note against the Oregon State Beavers (6-6) - a former Pac-12 foe that agreed to a home-and-home series during the offseason.

The Sun Devils are attempting to rebound from a 90-77 loss against the UCLA Bruins on Wednesday night in a game that Bobby Hurley was forced to utilize a different starting lineup combination.

Hurley received phenomenal news in the form of being able to return to the starting five that has been in place for the vast majority of the season - the starting unit is as follows.

Moe Odum

Bryce Ford

Santiago Trouet

Andrija Grbovic

Massamba Diop

Odum Seeking to Return to Form

Odum - the star of the team and a senior point guard who previously played at Pepperdine - has been "off" over the last three games, just averaging eight points per game over the said stretch.

This is an ideal game for Odum to "get right" before Big 12 play begins with a home game agaisnt Colorado on January 3.

Ford Returns to Lineup

Ford - a junior and native of Arizona - had missed the previous two games due to a leg injury that was suffered in the December 9 win over Northern Arizona.

Ford had started every game prior to being inactive, proving to be a reliable off-ball shooter, secondary creator, and bought in on team defense. This also improves the depth of the team, as senior Anthony "Pig" Johnson will be pushed back to his sixth man role as a corresponding move.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) drives past Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Frontcourt Trio Set to Contribute

Forwards Trouet and Grbovic have provided positive value to the starting lineup through different means - the former is more of a traditional "face-up" forward, while the latter is a floor-spacer. Diop has made his mark in nearly every single game this season, displaying a guard-like handle, the ability to knockdown jumpers, and a versatile arsenal of post moves, all while being a dynamic defender.

The status of G Trevor Best is currently unknown, as the sophomore exited the UCLA loss late in the first half due to what was seemingly a knee injury. Senior Adante Holiman remains out, although Hurley sounded hopeful of a return to play in Big 12 play during a talk with media on December 5.

Arizona State-Oregon State is set to tip-off shortly and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .