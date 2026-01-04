Arizona State Falls in Thrilling Big 12 Opener vs. Colorado

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) opened up Big 12 play against the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 1-0) in what was a thrilling 95-89 loss at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Sun Devils entered the contest short-handed, as starting forward Santiago Trouet was ruled out shortly prior to tip-off due to a leg injury suffered at practice, while other starting forward Andrija Grbovic was available off the bench after battling an illness.

The starting five (for the first time this season) was Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Noah Meeusen, Allen Mukeba, and Massamba Diop.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) brings the ball upcourt against the Oregon State Beavers at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow all of the key happenings of the game with Arizona State on SI below.

First Half

Arizona State got off to a relatively even start to the game, however several scoring spurts by Colorado built up a 14-point lead with under five minutes remaining in the half.

There was some confusion later in the half when Mukeba went down grabbing his hand - he subbed out of the game for Grbovic, who was assumed to be taking the free throws, just for Diop to take to the line.

Late heroics from Diop and Anthony "Pig" Johnson kept the game within reach, although a Colorado layup that beat the buzzer put the Sun Devils at a 48-38 disadvantage at halftime.

Second Half

Arizona State surged in the first six minutes of the first half, trimming the Colorado lead to 59-56 at the 13:43 mark of the second half behind a balanced offensive effort and key adjustments that were made on the defensive side of the ball.

Colorado pushed back ahead by double figures at one point in the second half, but incredible efforts from both Odum - who did an exceptional job at distrubting the ball - as well as Diop on both sides of the ball willed the Sun Devils back into the game.

A string of suffocating defense, strong ball movement, and emphac finishes on the interior kept the momentum going, and it resulted in the Sun Devils bringing the game to within a two-point deficit at the 4:35 mark of the second half. Arizona State subsequently took an 81-80 lead 31 seconds later behind a three-point play off of a Diop dunk.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A pair of missed free throws from the Buffaloes on consecutive trips to the line kept the Sun Devils within a three point deficit with 45 seconds remaining, yet another turnover did them in.

Key Performers

Massamba Diop - 20 PTS, 3 REB, 7 BLK

Anthony "Pig" Johnson - 20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 8-14 FG

Moe Odum - 21 PTS, 12 AST, 2 STL

Andrija Grbovic - 8 PTS, 4 REB, 2-5 3PTFG

Allen Mukeba - 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK

What's Next

The Sun Devils are set to travel to face top-10 Brigham Young, who is headlined by freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa this coming Tuesday before returning home to take on Kansas State next Saturday.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) grabs a rebound against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .