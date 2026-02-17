Full Arizona State-Texas Tech Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- Step one of the potential late-season surge for the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) begins tonight against the #13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 9-3) on Tuesday night in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are coming off of an 85-76 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, while Texas Tech defeated top-ranked Arizona on Saturday in Tucson.

The Sun Devils are both trying to keep their slim NCAA tournament hopes alive and climb up the Big 12 standings, while Texas Tech is looking to stay in contention to win the conference regular season title.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley calls out to his team during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Information

WHO: #13 Texas Tech @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

WHEN: 9:00 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN2

The Skinny: Texas Tech has built up one of the most impressive profiles of any team during the 2025-26 season, as the Red Raiders have defeated Duke, Houston, and Arizona - while largely avoiding damaging losses.

Grant McCasland has been at the charge of a resurgence in Lubbock, as the Texas Tech program has evolved offensively, becoming more versatile on the offensive side of the ball, while also remaining a physical defense at the core of everything.

The Sun Devils are coming into this game on the heels of receiving a week off following the win over Oklahoma State, which has potential to serve as a double-edged sword against a Texas Tech squad that is coming off of a physically demanding battle.

Texas Tech's J.T. Toppin shoots against Oklahoma State in a Big 12 men's basketball game Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech: Built Around Two Stars

The Red Raiders have a quality roster from top to bottom - make no mistake - however, the heart of the team is built around a duo of stars that have catapulted the program into national contenders over the last two seasons.

Forward J.T. Toppin and guard Christian Anderson have taken the Big 12 world by storm this season. Toppin is likely competing for Big 12 Player of the Year with BYU's AJ Dybantsa - boasting averages of 21.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 1.6 blocks per contest. Anderson has taken a massive step forward in his sophomore season - becoming a perfect compliment to Toppin in the process.

The 6'3" point guard has appeared in all but one game to this point, averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest - all while shooting 43.5% from behind the arc.

X-factor: Arizona State Frontcourt

Toppin's presence in this game automatically makes this a game that the Sun Devils' front line must perform exceptionally well in.

Forward Santiago Trouet is coming off of the best performance of his junior season, where the 6'11" post player scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Forward Andrija Grbovic must serve as a timely shotmaker and provide floor spacing for guard Moe Odum. Allen Mukeba has the opportunity to bring a physical edge to the floor that approximates what Texas Tech provides.

Massamba Diop has the ability to be the central key to Arizona State ultimately coming out on top tonight, as the center can impact the game in a number of manners - including as a post player, floor spacer, help side defender, and connector to an offense that is seething with potential.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: Texas Tech Win

This game serves as an optimal atmosphere for the Sun Devils to take advantage of, as they host Texas Tech in a late-night outing after the latter is coming off of a physical game against Arizona.

Odum, Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson all have opportunities to elevate Arizona State's offense in this game, while the improved defensive outputs over the last two weeks is encouraging heading into this matchup.

Arizona State will play Texas Tech in a contested manner throughout the 40 minutes of action, but the latter ultimately comes out on top at the end of the night behind a Hurculean effort from Toppin.

