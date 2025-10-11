Sam Leavitt's 2026 Draft Status Up-In-Air
TEMPE -- The defining move from Kenny Dillingham during his time as head coach of the Arizona State football program has been securing a commitment from a little-known transfer quarterback in Sam Leavitt in December of 2023.
The Oregon native broke onto the scene in the 2024 season with a phenomenal second-half run to the Big 12 title.
Leavitt entered the 2025 season with considerable attention surrounding his future NFL prospects - with some even labeling the 20-year old as a future first round pick.
Leavitt's documented struggles in the loss to Mississippi State in week two put a magnifying glass on areas of his game that need improvement - that is exactly what ESPN analyst Jordan Reid pointed out when ranking the 2026 quarterback prospects in order.
Leavitt currently slots in as the 9th-best player in the class, with the points of emphasis when it comes to improving his stock being directly defined below by Reid.
Where he needs work: "Leavitt often plays the game in an unconventional way, as he's too quick to leave the pocket and puts himself in harm's way by playing out of structure too often. He's great at making Houdini-like plays but must understand when to get rid of the ball, as he is sacked 6.3% of the time (43rd in FBS).
He tends to make ill-advised throws both inside and outside of the pocket. While he's good at putting out fires, Leavitt is prone to creating a lot of them with his impatience. Arizona State's scheme has fewer pro-style throws and emphasizes stretching defenses out horizontally, with 32.7% of Leavitt's passing attempts this season being at or behind the line of scrimmage (19th highest in the FBS)."
Many of these concerns have existed for some time, as Leavitt held the ball for an average of three seconds per snap last season, as well as having a tendency to leave structure early on in the development of a play - something that Dillingham has said there has been marked improvements in.
A point of concern that wasn't pointed out is Leavitt's occasional unconventional footwork - the Michigan State transfer watched film on Patrick Mahomes this summer to study how the all-time great approaches the position - while Mahomes is great, continued coaching is what will create a more consistent outlook in that area.
The players Leavitt is ranked below, in order:
- Dante Moore, Oregon
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Carson Beck, Miami
- John Mateer, Oklahoma
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Drew Allar, Penn State
