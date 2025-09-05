Arizona State Sits Comfortably in Big 12 Power Rankings
Arizona State secured a decisive, yet uneven victory last Saturday against Northern Arizona in what was the opening of the most anticipated season in the history of the football program.
The Sun Devils did suffer a bit due to the victory, as they dropped one spot in the AP Poll, while some pundits opted to drop them in Big 12 power rankings.
The Sun Devils did not drop in the rankings released by the Salt Lake Tribune - remaining in first place with 11 of 16 first place votes secured.
More on the Sun Devils below:
"The dynamic duo of quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson lived up to their billing. The biggest issue for the Sun Devils was the 12 penalties for 93 yards, one of which wiped out a 75-yard touchdown play. It was the most penalties called in a game in the Kenny Dillingham tenure."
Arizona State was followed by 2024 Big 12 championship opponent Iowa State, along with Texas Tech, Utah, and Texas Christian.
Arizona State is set to face a major road test this weekend against Mississippi State before closing out the non-conference schedule with a home battle against Texas State ahead of year two in the Big 12.
The Sun Devils are conveniently set to face the four teams that follow them in the power rankings - TCU visits Tempe on September 26, the Sun Devils travel to Utah on October 11, the Red Raiders travel to play ASU on October 18, and Kenny Dillingham's program is set to face Iowa State in Ames on November 1.
All opponents present unique challenges. TCU is a high-powered offense that also rosters high-level safety Bud Clark. Utah is built up as strongly as anyone in the country in the trenches, and Devon Dampier thoroughly impressed in his debut with the program.
Texas Tech has an expensive roster that was built largely via the transfer portal, while Iowa State is a fundamentally sound squad that receives standout coaching and quarterback play.
