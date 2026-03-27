Why Arizona State's Most Challenging Games Being on Road is Positive

TEMPE -- Arizona State football has seen their most challenging games over the last two seasons come in home games for the most part.

The Sun Devils took on BYU, Texas Tech, and Arizona in some of the most consequential games of those respective seasons at Mountain America Stadium - that will not be the case during the 2026 campaign.

Fans fill Mountain America Stadium as the ASU Sun Devils take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kenny Dillingham's fourth season as head coach of the program will come with as many as four games against teams that have potential to be ranked inside of the top 25 on the road.

Arizona State on SI discusses why having the high volume of challenging road games will eventually be beneficial to the team below.

Arizona State's Challenges Will Reflect Well on Team

The four games that Arizona State will face on the road this season that have an ability to be an extremely tall task.

Texas A&M - September 12

Texas Tech - October 17

BYU - October 31

Arizona - November 28

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas A&M is very likely to be the last SEC team that Arizona State takes on in non-conference play for some time, as LSU, Texas and Florida have backed out of previously agreed upon series. While the Aggies will likely be minted as favorites due to being at home and reaching the CFP last season, although they will benefit from the game regardless of result. The most important aspect of the matchup is how presumed starter Cutter Boley performs against the stingy SEC defense.

Texas Tech has positioned themselves as the team that is best set up to dominate the Big 12 moving forward, although the two programs have gone back-and-forth over the last two seasons. The 2026 matchup will break the 1-1 tie between the two and will push Dillingham's team to their limits in a hostile environment.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game against BYU continues a budding rivalry between the two sides in what is a heated squaring off between the two fanbases. This matchup between the Sun Devils and Cougars will test ASU's limits as a contender in the Big 12.