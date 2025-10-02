Why Arizona State’s Bye Week Could Spark Second-Half Turnaround
TEMPE -- Arizona State is currently on the right track to return to the Big 12 title game once again, following defeating fellow contenders Baylor and Texas Christian within a week of each other.
Now, the Sun Devils are sitting at 4-1 -and have one of two 'bye' weeks at the perfect time - as the program is receiving an off week ahead of consecutive games against the other major conference contenders.
Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo discussed the benefits of the off week within the confines of his unit following Wednesday's practice.
What Arroyo had to Say:
"Yeah, always good to have now, kind of a chance to catch your breath. Look at who you are as an offense. You know where you were, maybe last year, who you are before, to be who you are, and find out exactly what we can do with a few personnel, how we can attack that differently, how I can coach it better, how we can find different ways and angles and creations. And so to have a week to get it, get through it, and get our guys dialed in, is good. Really, can always get a chance."
The most important aspect of having an off week at this point is giving key players time to heal up ahead of the stretch run of the season. While it remains unlikely that players such as Xavion Alford and Zyrus Fiaseu return for the battle against Utah, it is a distinct possibility that they return for the Texas Tech tilt a week later. The week of no games also takes physical stress off the stars after a trio of incredibly gritty showings over the first five weeks.
Another vital aspect - as Arroyo alluded to - is to hit the drawing board and find new ways to maximize the pieces that are in place. The Sun Devil offense appears to be on the precipice of something truly great after a 500-yard showing last week, with pass catchers such as Malik McClain, Jaren Hamilton, and Cameron Harpole securing key plays to complement Jordyn Tyson.
The run game will also be a topic that is sure to be addressed, as Raleek Brown has quietly been one of the most efficient rushers in all of college football in 2025. Kyson Brown figures to remain in the rotation as well after fighting to return from an early-season ankle injury.
The Sun Devils return to action on October 11th in a road battle with the Utah Utes.
