EXCLUSIVE: Sun Devils Commit Zeth Thues Talks High School Football
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many different players in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. The Sun Devils have done a great job in the class, and many of their top targets have already announced their commitments.
This includes a safety commit in the class. They have done a good job with the addition of their safety commit Zeth Thues, who is one of the most talented players in the state of Arizona.
The Arizona in-state prospect plays at Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona. The Arizona high school star has many great things going for him, including the zone coverage factor he brings to the table. The Arizona State commit is one of the early commits in the class, as he committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils back on November 11th.
Thues recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his final season.
"I just want to sharpen all the little details and fix any little tweaks in my game, so I can work on it," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his preparation for his fourth and final season at the high school season.
The talented commit has some personal goals set for himself this season, as he is looking to improve his production.
"My personal goal is just to improve my production again and continue to get better at my man coverage because I think that’s my biggest flaw."
The Arizona State Sun Devils commit is hopeful his team can do well. He has some team goals, especially on the defense, as he is one of the better teams in the nation.
"We want to dominate every game and be the best defense in the state."
He would then discuss what he wants to improve upon this season. He has many different things in mind, but one type of coverage would make his game entirely better.
"I do want to work on my man more, I think that will improve my game a lot."
He and his team have a successful mindset, but what would make this season a success for the Arizona State Sun Devils?
"To 3peat with my brothers and to just make open history. I’ve built a great connection with all of them and just want to finish high school off the right way," the talented prospect stated.
