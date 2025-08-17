Elijah O'Neal Discusses Decision to Return to Arizona State
The Arizona State football program is now under two weeks away from ushering in the 2025 season against Northern Arizona.
The Sun Devils are entering year three of the Kenny Dillingham era as the 11th-ranked team in the nation - becoming the de-facto favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions according to AP voters.
There are many reasons to support the notion that the Sun Devils are the favorite to earn the conference crown once again - including the program returning 17 starting players from the 2024 squad.
One of the returning starters is EDGE Elijah O'Neal, who is entering his third and final season with the Arizona State program in 2025 under DL coach Diron Reynolds.
O'Neal is one of many standout players on the front seven who opted to return - the improvements made by the group individually and collectively will likely serve the team well in another season with Brian Ward as DC.
The senior joined Brad Denny's "Speak of the Devils" podcast recently to discuss his decision to return for one final season in Tempe.
"I decided to come back because I already have a great relationship with this coaching staff. I just felt like I had the defense down a lot. I know I'm very comfortable in the scheme. I'm under a coach who coached Hall of Famers in my position. I'm in a great location. It's just... I love coach Dillingham. He's a great head coach. You can't ask for a better head coach than him."
The stability that Dillingham has brought to the program since taking over is more than admirable, especially taking the context of following up on the Herm Edwards tenure into account. O'Neal, Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, Justin Wodtly, and others opted to return to finish what was started in 2024.
The scheme will also be beneficial to the group that returns, as Ward is typically tireless when it comes to his aggressive approach - that ultimately raises the ceiling of a potentially elite ASU defense in 2025.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Jordyn Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts on O'Neal's decision to stick around in what should be a talented defensive line group when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!