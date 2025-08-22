Is Arizona State Elite Offense in College Football?
Kenny Dillingham has led a revolution inside the Arizona State football program over the last two-plus years.
The Sun Devils are one of the fastest rising programs over recent seasons - going from being perceived as on the brink of collapse to being discussed as a regular fixture in terms of being a contender.
The equation is largely due to the potent offense that is in place - one that has the potential to be even better this season compared to last.
Arizona State is joined by Texas Tech and Baylor as fellow elite offenses in the conference, but where exactly do the Sun Devils stand in the scope of the rest of the nation?
ASU on SI's case for Arizona State's offense having potential to finish among the top 10 in the nation:
Elite Duo
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson are at the very top of their respective positions.
Leavitt is in a position to only grow in year two of his career in Tempe and with another season under OC Marcus Arroyo - his talent is off the charts, while also being matched by his incredible leadership. Tyson is as well-rounded a receiver as there is in the nation.
This arrangement alone raises the ceiling of the offense.
Continuity on Offensive Line
The most overlooked part of the offense is that the o-line largely remained intact from season to season.
Ben Coleman is looking to move from left guard to center - which has obvious potential to require an adjustment period, but the group still possesses multiple players that have professional futures.
Sam Leavitt and the backfield should feel very secure heading into the new season.
Potential for Breakout Players
Jaren Hamilton. Kanye Udoh. Kyson Brown.
There are numerous players that are either entering the ASU program as a transfer or are returning after not receiving a large amount of run last season, who have high ceilings.
Hamilton, in particular, has thoroughly impressed during fall camp, showcasing strong route running and consistent hands at multiple levels on the field.
AJ Ia, Khamari Anderson, and Cameron Harpole all add elements to the Arizona state offense behind All-Big 12 returnee Chamon Metayer to cap everything off.
