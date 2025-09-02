The Importance of Arizona State Recruiting 2028 QBs Early On
The Arizona State Sun Devils has been able to do their job when it comes to recruiting heavily in the 2026 recruiting class which is the current class that is up to bat for the recruiting cycle as Arizona State Sun Devils have plenty of work to do but have done their job thus far after getting started very early in the cycle but not really being able to finish out how they would hope following official visits as to start the month of June. They had around 16 commitments and they now sit at a total of 18 commits to start the month of September.
Not only have the Sun Devils done a poor job at times when it comes to recruiting, but they have been able to only land certain recruits heavily at certain positions, as some positions have really shown their weakness.
Positions such as the wide receiver position, as well as any defensive line position, have really started to show their weakness as they haven't been able to land the number of players that they would hope for when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class.
They are still searching heavily for more players, but until they can land someone in the class of 2026 it seems as if they won't be taking 18 commitments in this class following some unfortunate events that took place there in the early portion of the cycle, such as during the summer, Nalin Scott, flipping away from them to the Nebraska cornhuskers in unfortunate fashion.
A huge positive for the Arizona State Sun Devils is the simple fact that they've been able to recruit multiple classes other than the 2026 class as they are always preparing for what they could make out to be one of their better classes in the future as they have been able to recruit heavily despite not landing a single commit thus far in the 2027 class as well as the 2028 class which both have started to take some priority to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
In the 2028 recruiting class, they have been able to search for many different prospects and been able to put their name into the hat for a lot of these prospects as they have started to focus on certain positions heavier than the others as they have been looking at the quarterback position, which is a position that they done a great job man when it comes to the 2026 recruiting process as they landed one of their top targets in the class as a whole whenever they landed Jake Fetty, who is the 2026 quarterback commit for the Sun Devils all the way from the state of Texas.
The Importance of Recruiting the 2028 Class at QB Right Now
Recruiting the 2028 classes nothing new for some programs as a lot of programs have already started to begin searching for some players to add to their class however, what is super important about this is the fact that they can't even hold conversations away from them being on campus at this time as it is against NCAA rules for a team to be able to communicate with a prospect in the 2028 class until they move forward and reach the month of June of next year as the only classes they can currently communicate with is the 2026 class in the 2027 class.
While there is only so much that they can do in the 2028 class.
They have still made the most of it as they have been able to offer multiple different prospects, including prospects at the quarterback position, which is argued by the most important position in football as this as the position that is going to be calling your place and calling the signals, as well as was making the Reed to be able to produce big place down the road and down field as the quarterback position is one of the main positions that can be a maker break for many teams without a good quarterback it doesn't matter how good your receivers are running backs.
Or, you have to have a quarterback to be able to get you the ball, which has been something that many different teams lack as the Arizona State Sun Devils continue to search for who could be their possible guy in the 2028 class at the position.
They need to be able to search for them already, as they are looking to make an effort very early on, as they will be aggressive with many different recruits in the 2028 classes, they will look to push for an early commitment, sooner rather than later
